Shopper thrilled after coming across never-before-used dream find at local thrift store: 'This is a big deal'

Thrifters are celebrating after a savvy shopper scored a KitchenAid pasta-making attachment set for just $8 at their local thrift store, a whopping 97% discount from the typical retail price of $250.

The rare find is gaining attention on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community, where budget-conscious shoppers share their most impressive secondhand discoveries. The post has excited home cooks and bargain hunters alike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"If anything, I feel like the previous owners had ambition to make pasta, but never did," the original poster shared alongside a photo of the KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set, still in its original packaging. "This is a big deal for me."

The barely-used pasta-making attachment is the kind of hidden gem that makes thrift shopping so rewarding.









While many people purchase specialty kitchen gadgets with the best intentions, these items often end up unused and eventually donated, creating opportunities for other home cooks to snag high-end equipment at steep discounts.

Beyond the savings for shoppers, purchasing secondhand kitchen equipment keeps perfectly good items from ending up in landfills. When premium kitchen tools find new homes through thrifting, it reduces the demand for new manufacturing while giving pre-loved items a second chance to fulfill their pasta-making destiny.

The comment section filled with excitement and envy from fellow thrifting enthusiasts.

"This is the best attachment! I use mine all the time," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Score!!! I have this on my 'Thrift List' and I'm always on the lookout for one."

"I love that attachment," chimed in a third commenter, highlighting how sought-after these pasta-making tools are among home cooks

Their enthusiasm underscores an important truth about thrifting: with a bit of patience and persistence, shoppers can find premium kitchen equipment at prices that make homemade pasta night considerably more affordable.

