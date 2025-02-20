Homeowner sparks concern with image of kitchen appliance shooting flames: 'You might want to not use that'

"Not an expert but I would say shooting flames are a problem."

As a general rule of thumb for a safe and risk-free life, steer clear of fire.

That's why one Redditor's pic of their KitchenAid oven shooting flames from the inside sparked concern among the r/Appliances community.

"Is this normal or an issue with the gas regulator?" the original poster asked, alongside a photo of the problem. "It stays on for less than a minute then the flames disappear."

They noted that the oven is set for propane use and that the flames shoot up periodically.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Not an expert but I would say shooting flames are a problem," one person replied.

"You might want to not use that," another said.

As some folks pointed out, the issue is likely that the oven hadn't been converted properly from a natural gas setup to propane. Natural gas is typically lower pressure than propane, which would explain why the appliance began "shooting" flames.

There is a way to avoid this issue entirely, and the benefits go beyond reducing fire hazards at home.

Electric induction cookers are safer, cleaner, and can cook food and boil water just as quickly (if not more efficiently) than gas stoves. What's more, induction cookers from brands like Copper can reduce utility bills because they don't require as much energy as gas-powered equivalents.

No open flames in your kitchen will dramatically reduce the risk of fire. Impressively, induction stoves use magnets to transfer heat directly to cookware, meaning surfaces don't heat up and create burn hazards.

Meanwhile, stoves powered by natural gas and propane can release harmful toxins into the home. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, gas and propane stoves leak benzene — a known carcinogen — that can spread from the kitchen to other rooms in the house.

"Combustion of gas and propane from stoves may be a substantial benzene exposure pathway and can reduce indoor air quality," the study detailed.

If switching to an electric cooker sounds like a smart idea for you and your family, it's a good idea to act now. The Inflation Reduction Act can help you get 30% off the cost of an induction cooker, but President Donald Trump has indicated his intention to revoke this policy — although that would require an act of Congress.

Even without the benefit of money-saving incentives, switching to induction sooner rather than later means you can cook safer, cleaner, and more efficiently.

