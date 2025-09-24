Looking to remodel your kitchen? Here's what 2 out of 3 kitchen designers say about the trendiest cooking appliances

For decades, a gas range was the ultimate status symbol in a high-end kitchen. But today, a quieter revolution is taking over: induction. According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2025 Kitchen Trends Report, two-thirds of kitchen pros predict induction will be the most popular cooking method within three years.

The shift comes as more households weigh health, cost, and climate impacts alongside convenience. Induction stoves are faster, safer, and cheaper to run than gas and also are faster and cheaper than traditional electric ranges too. They also qualify for up to $840 in rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act, a program that can save families thousands if they act before many of its tax credits expire at the end of 2025.

Amy Chernoff, vice president of marketing at appliance retailer AJ Madison, told Forbes that the momentum toward induction is undeniable: "New construction in almost every region has relied on induction as the cooking solution for the last five years," she said. She pointed to a mix of factors driving demand, from local gas bans to health concerns and growing awareness of the tech.

Designers in regions with gas restrictions are already seeing this shift firsthand.

"Boulder code requirements do not allow any gas for new builds," said Colorado-based designer Megan Daughtry. "Of course, there are the remodels that may already have gas but our homeowners are environmentally conscious and are choosing induction 95% of the time."

Even long-time gas loyalists are making the switch. Des Moines designer Jillian Lare said half her clients now pick induction — and she installed one at home, too.

"My husband is a huge cook, and we both love cooking on the induction because of how quickly and consistently it heats up. I love how easy it is to keep clean," she told Forbes. With induction, you are able to wipe a glass surface clean without that surface getting nearly as hot as with traditional electric cooktops, which can lead to any spills burning onto the surface very quickly and requiring more effort to remove. Since induction transmits the energy directly into the cookware, an induction cooktop only gets hot from touching your pan or pot.

As more models hit the market, including extra-wide ranges and hybrids combining induction with gas, the options are multiplying. And the benefits are hard to ignore.

"It keeps your kitchen cooler, it's easier to clean, better for the environment and much safer for households with children," Chernoff said.

The only downside, experts report, is that the electromagnetic technology has a "small but not negligible" risk to interfere with pacemakers, and thus it may be best for anyone who has one to avoid cooking on one.

For homeowners ready to make the leap, induction can be a straightforward upgrade, especially if you're replacing an existing electric stove. Even if your kitchen currently runs on gas, electricians can install the 220-volt line needed, and some utilities offer rebates that offset costs. The investment often pays off by lowering long-term energy bills and even preparing your home for future upgrades, like an EV charger.

Not everyone has the budget for a full remodel, but renters and small households don't have to miss out. Portable plug-in induction burners start at about $50 and are an easy entry point for anyone curious about induction's speed and precision.

