Renter searches for urgent advice after landlord 'disagrees' that gas stove is leaking: '[I] don't want to risk any health complications'

Gas stoves are a kitchen staple, but what happens when the very appliance meant to cook your dinner might be leaking gas? A California renter recently shared their concerns on Reddit, titling their post, "Gas company says stove is leaking, landlord disagrees."

The post sparked a heated discussion about safety, landlords, and household hazards.

In the r/legaladvice subreddit, the renter explained that their brand-new stove emits a gas odor only when using the broil function. "I called the gas company; they came and tested it and said their meter shows 1-3% of leak when it should be 0-0.5% at most," they wrote.

Their landlord, however, dismissed the issue: "He said he doesn't see anything wrong with it and it's a brand new stove and I should just break it in." The renter worried about the potential health risk to their children, stating, "Am I just overthinking this? I have children and don't want to risk any health complications."

Even new gas stoves can create serious safety hazards. There's a risk of fire or explosion if the gas accumulates, and prolonged exposure can lead to headaches, nausea, or dizziness. Children and people with respiratory issues are especially vulnerable, and gas leaks can trigger asthma or other long-term lung problems.

For anyone wanting to avoid gas exposure altogether, induction stoves are a practical alternative. They use electricity instead of gas, eliminating the risk of leaks. They also cook food faster, are more energy-efficient, and can save money on utility bills over time.

With many federal appliance rebates, including those for induction stoves, set to expire at the end of 2025, now is an ideal time to act. You can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range before the incentives end.

While they can't provide broiling like the original poster needed, small, plug-in induction burners are another great option for renters or anyone unable to undertake a larger kitchen renovation. You can purchase a plug-in induction burner for as little as $50, and a lot of countertop toaster ovens have broiling and air frying abilities these days as well, to avoid or reduce gas oven usage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack that can save you even more money, bringing your energy bills down to at or near $0. EnergySage can help get you started finding the right solar system for you with their free service that compares quotes from vetted local installers, potentially saving you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

To further electrify your home and reduce energy usage — especially if it means you can stop relying on a gas furnace, for similar reasons to gas stove risks — upgrade your HVAC to a heat pump, and save an average of nearly $400 a year while also gaining its cooling abilities in the summer. Mitsubishi is a great source to use to find the right affordable heat pump for your home.

In the case of the renter with the gas leak, Reddit users weighed in strongly on the thread, backing up the renter's concerns. "Listen to the company and take it to court if he won't fix it. This isn't a broken lightbulb it's a gas leak," one wrote.

Another emphasized professional safety: "You don't 'break in' a connection like that. … The line to the stove needs to be inspected and the stove needs to be reinstalled properly. This is not an optional thing and it is not a thing to be done by amateurs without professional licensing and the liability + errors and omissions insurance to match."

A third commenter focused on the health risks, saying, "Gas leaks are apparently known to trigger asthma in vulnerable kids. Please believe your gas company and get this dealt with."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.