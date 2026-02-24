Kid Rock ignites backlash after details surface about his home: 'That's the saddest thing I've ever seen'

"It looks at best inspired by the White House."

A Reddit user posted photos to the r/Pics community of what they described as Kid Rock's "replica White House, in the hills of Nashville," built in 2023.

The images show a sprawling white mansion with columns sitting high on a wooded hilltop outside the city, an American flag flying from the roof. The building's white facade and columned front draw loose comparisons to the real White House, though the scale is smaller.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Putting up a mansion of this size on a Tennessee hilltop means clearing a large swath of trees and reshaping land that was once natural habitat. Mature trees can take decades to regrow, and removing a dense canopy like the one visible in the photos affects local wildlife and increases the chances of soil erosion. That kind of tree loss removes a natural tool for filtering air and managing stormwater, something surrounding communities depend on.

Oversized homes carry other costs, too. They need more energy to heat and cool than the average American house, and building materials like concrete and lumber come with their own environmental footprint. For a home meant to look like the White House, the resources needed to build and maintain it add up fast.

When many homeowners across the country are trying to cut their energy bills and reduce household waste, a vanity project of this size stands out for the wrong reasons.

Kid Rock is no stranger to big properties. One commenter pointed out that he "grew up in a 5,660-square-foot luxury home in Michigan on a 5.5 acres lot that included 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5-car garage, along with a partially finished walkout and guest house. There's also a 3 stall horse barn, regulation tennis court and in ground pool."

The larger Reddit community didn't hold back.

One user called it "the saddest thing I've ever seen."

Another took issue with the comparison, writing: "That's not a replica White House. It looks at best inspired by the White House."

