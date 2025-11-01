"I've had mine for nearly 4 years now."

Switching from an internal combustion engine, or even a hybrid, to a fully electric alternative is an exciting moment, an all-new driving experience that feels markedly different from an ICE.

The r/KiaEV6 subreddit is full of such moments, like a first-time EV purchaser posted recently, showing off a dark blue (Gravity Blue) EV6: "I test drove the Nissan Ariya, [Ioniq], and EV6…no comparison, this EV6 is beautiful and fun!"

Getting behind the wheel of an EV for the first time is all about the vibe. Cranking the engine is a thing of the past in a smoother ride that's nearly silent, whether you're cruising on the interstate or accelerating at a green light.

Kia's EV6 offers several advantages, as most EVs do, over comparable ICE vehicles, such as the Kia Sorento or Sportage. The most obvious advantage is the environmental impact, with zero tailpipe pollution.

EVs also feature extra torque for smoother acceleration and a better, more responsive feel. The high energy efficiency of EVs translates to more miles per charge and lower energy costs per mile over their ICE counterparts.

An analysis on EV versus ICE pollution per mile, conducted by O'Malley and Slowik in 2024, shows EVs have significantly less lifecycle pollution than the average ICE.

EVs are also much lighter on the maintenance side, with a lower breakdown rate across the board, even as more EVs hit the road each year, per Car Scoops.

At-home charging is becoming easier than ever, especially for those installing rooftop solar panels, finding cost-saving options through online resources like EnergySage, an easy, TCD-vetted source for solar quotes.

EV adoption is still growing in the U.S., with EV sales hitting a record high in Q3 2025, and another surge expected in 2026, according to Telemetry.

As for the Kia EV6, it features a 310-mile range, rapid-charge tech, a five-passenger cabin, and advanced, driver-focused technology. Most EVs have similar features, with a high-end vibe for new and prospective owners.

Another Redditor, also new to EVs, picked up the same make and model: "Such a fun car to drive, and a great looking one."

"I've had mine for nearly 4 years now. The trouble is, it ruins you for any other car," another user posted.

