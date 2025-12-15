Man reveals genius trick for reusing empty ketchup bottles: 'Life hack unlocked'

A TikToker showed off their clever use of an old ketchup bottle, as they've turned it into an effective cooking oil dispenser.

The scoop

The TikTok account Webbyd81 (@webby_d_81) shared the kitchen hack with their followers. In the video, the TikToker squirted cooking oil into a pan using the handy ketchup bottle. It's a no-mess, easy-to-use hack.

All you need to make this happen is an old ketchup bottle. Once you finish the ketchup in your fridge (or pantry), clean it thoroughly. Be sure to clean the cap as well. Once it's clean and dry, you can fill it with oil. Now, you have an easy-squeeze oil dispenser.

This idea doesn't just work for oil. You can put just about anything in an old ketchup squirt bottle, including homemade sauces and dressings, vinegar, hot sauce, dish soap, syrups, and more. The hack also doesn't need a ketchup bottle. You can refill other used bottles that have convenient handheld or squirtable designs.

How it's helping

Excess plastic is a big problem, as plastic waste takes hundreds of years to break down. People and wildlife can inhale or ingest the tiny particles, creating health issues. Research suggests that microplastic accumulation in the body can lead to inflammation, oxidative stress, poor lung function, and more health problems.

From oceans to farms and forests, microplastics are everywhere. We can't avoid them, but by using less plastic, we can reduce plastic pollution and create a cooler, cleaner future. Instead of buying a new oil dispenser, Webbyd81 is reusing something they already had. This ketchup bottle found a second life instead of being sent to a landfill where it would emit harmful gases.





The hack also reduces the need for manufacturing and transportation. Making a new dispenser and transporting it creates dangerous air pollution that contributes to Earth's rising temperatures.

To further reduce plastic pollution, buy larger bottles of oil. Buying smaller plastic bottles of oil creates more plastic waste than buying bulk bottles.

What everyone's saying

Upcycling plastic products keeps plastic out of landfills, making the planet healthier for everyone. Many other TikTokers adored the idea, and plenty of others shared how they like to reuse old bottles in the kitchen.

"Life hack unlocked," one person wrote.

"I use mine for coffee [syrups]," someone else shared.

"I use a [Sriracha] bottle!!" another TikToker added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.