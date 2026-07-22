Kentucky shelter waives adoption fees as it cares for 55 dogs, and more arrive

"Fosters are great but homes are better!"

A Kentucky animal shelter is trying to turn a space crisis into a second chance for dozens of dogs. As WPSD Local 6 reported, Marshall County Animal Care and Control in Benton is waiving all adoption fees through the end of July after its kennels filled far beyond capacity.

What happened?

On July 14, the shelter said on Facebook it was caring for about 55 dogs and puppies even though it has only 24 kennels.

The situation worsened a day later, when the shelter took in nine more puppies and saw just one adoption, per a follow-up post on Facebook. The post added the shelter was already over capacity before the additional puppies were brought in.

In response, WPSD Local 6 reports the shelter now says anyone who adopts through July 31 can take home a dog without paying the usual adoption fee.

Why does it matter?

Staff and volunteers must stretch food, cleaning time, medical attention, and daily care across far more animals than the facility was built to handle. That can make it harder to keep dogs comfortable, healthy, and less stressed while they wait for permanent homes.

It also leaves shelters with less flexibility when new strays arrive, which can be especially challenging for local facilities that are often the first place abandoned or lost animals are taken.

Waived fees remove one barrier for families who are ready for the responsibility of a dog but may have hesitated because of the initial cost.

The shelter's numbers also show how quickly capacity problems can escalate. Space for 24 kennels was already being used to house roughly 55 dogs, and after nine more puppies arrived while only one adoption took place, the need for relief became even more immediate.

What's being done?

As an immediate step, the shelter is keeping adoptions free through July 31. Its Facebook page linked out to a gallery of dogs for potential fosters and adopters.

Fostering can temporarily relieve some of the pressure, giving dogs more breathing room while staff works to place them in homes.

With kennels full and more strays expected, the shelter has emphasized that temporary help matters, but permanent homes matter more.

"Fosters are great but homes are better!" the shelter wrote in its July 15 Facebook post. "Please drop by and meet our dogs and puppies!"

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