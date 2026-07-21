After being returned again and again, New York shelter dog gets foster-care dream trip

"She was really shy at first but warmed up and was so outgoing and curious."

Some shelter dogs wait a few weeks to be adopted. Clover, a 2-year-old New York pup, has reportedly spent nearly her entire young life going back and forth to the shelter instead.

Now, she is drawing attention online from people hoping her next home will finally be her forever one.

What happened?

In a recent TikTok video, a dog-focused account with 4.2 million followers under the handle @madmax_fluffyroad spotlighted Clover, explaining that changes in her previous adopters' circumstances have led to her returning to shelter care again and again since she was a puppy.

#adoptdontshop ♬ original sound - madmax_fluffyroad @madmax_fluffyroad Good things come to those who wait 🍀 ✨MEET CLOVER✨ 2 years old Clover has been in and out of the shelter since she was born due to changing circumstances of those that previously adopted her. She is great in a home and great with kids. She was really shy at first but warmed up and was so outgoing and curious. ✨LIKES✨ Riding in her backpack Some hats Zoomies Giving Kisses Being baby ✨DISLIKES✨ People that move too fast in a relationship Dog Backpack by @Little Chonk Clover is available for adoption via @Bideawee, their shelter in Chelsea, or at the link in our bio! I can't wait to share the next adoptable pup with you soon! #dogsoftiktok

Clover is currently available through Bideawee, the animal rescue and adoption organization, at its Chelsea shelter in New York. The footage shows her riding in a backpack, checking out toys, and soaking up attention. Her day out showed her gentle and affectionate side.

The creator wrote that Clover is "great in a home and great with kids" and added, "She was really shy at first but warmed up and was so outgoing and curious."

The post also offered a playful snapshot of Clover's personality, noting that she likes "Riding in her backpack," "Some hats," and "Giving Kisses," but dislikes "People that move too fast in a relationship."

Why does it matter?

Dogs that are repeatedly returned to shelters can face added stress, even when the reason has nothing to do with their behavior. While Clover is a lovely dog, she's still waiting.

Clover is a black dog, and several commenters pointed out that dark-coated pets are often overlooked in shelters.

One person wrote, "I have a special spot for black dogs due to the fact they're the most overlooked. I always have at least one in my pack."

When adoptable animals gain visibility online, it can help connect them with people who might never have come across their profiles otherwise. For shelters, that kind of exposure can be especially meaningful for adult dogs or animals with longer stays.

What can I do?

Anyone ready for the responsibility of pet ownership can start by checking with local shelters and rescue groups about adult dogs, not just puppies. Dogs like Clover often already have a clearer temperament profile, which can make it easier to find a good match.

If you're in the New York area and interested in Clover specifically, Bideawee's Chelsea shelter is the place to learn more about her adoption status and needs.

Even if you cannot adopt right now, sharing shelter posts, fostering when possible, donating supplies, and encouraging friends or family members to consider rescue animals can all help more pets get seen.

One user wrote, "Who on earth would place her back in shelter several times??? I cannot believe it. She is so sweet & perfect."

And one commenter simply put it, "Can confirm: she is perfect."

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