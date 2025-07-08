Creator shares simple yet genius hack for keeping rooms cool without AC: 'It removes the heat'

"My AC isn't the greatest, so maybe this will help."

If you've ever sat sweltering at home because your air conditioner was out or you turned it off to save energy and money, this hack is for you. One TikTok creator shared a clever tip that seems counterintuitive but really works.

The scoop

Morgan Howls (@morgan.howls) shared a little trick for keeping rooms cool without air conditioning — and it's as simple as turning your fan around.

In the video, they explain: "What my science teacher said was: 'At one point, you are going to live in a terrible apartment, and the AC is going to die, and I don't want you to be hot.'"

So instead of aiming your fan toward you, they say turn it around to blow the warm air outside the room.

"When you point the fan out of the hot room … it assists that hot air that is trying to push … and the fan blasts the hot air out. And then the cold air … is able to move in," Morgan said.

Why does it work? Heat naturally builds up indoors throughout the day, especially in smaller or poorly ventilated rooms.

Howls' tip takes into consideration the fact that fans don't cool air — they just move it around. By pointing the fan outward, you're creating a flow of hot air leaving the space, drawing in cooler air from elsewhere (especially useful in the evenings when outdoor temperatures drop).

How it's helping

This hack is not just a budget-friendly lifesaver — it can help reduce your reliance on expensive and energy-intensive AC. By circulating the air throughout the home, you can keep it more comfortable without blasting the thermostat.

And it's good for the planet, too. Using less energy during peak summer months means less demand on the power grid, which typically uses dirty energy sources and contributes to planet-warming pollution.

Simple tweaks like this — along with weatherizing your home, unplugging unused appliances, and switching to LED bulbs — can drive down our utility bills while also leading to a cooler, cleaner future for the planet.

Another way to cool your home and save is by installing solar panels. It's the ultimate energy hack, slashing your electricity costs — sometimes down to $0. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers so you can save up to $10,000.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were here for the hack. "It removes the heat! I have two fans, one that's on me and one for exhaust out of the room," wrote one viewer.

Another added, "Ok I'm gonna try this… my AC isn't the greatest so maybe this will help." Others chimed in to say they'd already tried it and confirmed it made a noticeable difference.

