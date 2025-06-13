Professional mechanic shares game-changing hack using commonly thrown away item: 'It's like magic'

One of the biggest wastes of resources is when someone has to throw away rusty metal tools. But there's a hack to keep tools from getting rusty.

A Reddit user on the Life Pro Tips subreddit recently shared how they discovered that silica packets save their tools from rusting.

"I used to find my tools getting rusty way too often," the OP shared. "But ever since I started tossing a couple of those silica packets into my toolbox, I haven't had a single issue. It's like magic!"

Silica packets often come with beef jerky and other food to absorb moisture. But as the OP says, food isn't the only thing they can keep fresh.

This simple hack may not sound significant, but it could have long-lasting benefits for the environment if more people followed it.

Discarded rusty tools often end up in landfills since they are not biodegradable. Many professionals, including mechanics, plumbers, electricians, and more, use dozens of tools every day. Rust is the main reason why tools are discarded and replaced, and it happens often.

Any simple hack to reduce everyday waste is important. Landfills release harmful chemicals and heat-trapping gases as materials break down, and metals such as those in rusted tools can leach into groundwater, contaminating drinking water supplies.

Other items can also be kept out of landfills and reused and recycled instead. Check out ThredUp and GotSneakers to see how these organizations help you repurpose your old clothes and shoes.

"Nice tip, thanks," one user wrote in response to the OP's advice.

Another added: "Change them out or refresh them on a regular basis. Tossing them in and forgetting them only works for a little while."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.