Garden expert shares brilliant hack to keep common pests off plants: 'The bane of my existence'

Gardening hacks can help you get the most out of your garden while keeping pests at bay. A gardener has shared a clever hack to keep squash beetles at bay. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

Squash beetles (Anasa tristis) are a major pest of squash and pumpkins, resulting in crop damage and reduced fruit quality.

However, thanks to a hack shared by TikToker Foodist Films (@foodistfilms), preventing the bugs has never been simpler.

Squash beetles ruining your garden party? Here's a natural way to keep them away: Plant borage and rosemary! These powerhouse herbs repel squash beetles with their strong scent and unique compounds. Bonus? Borage also attracts pollinators AND improves soil health! Companion planting = smarter gardening.

The hack makes use of a simple trick called companion planting, which involves planting certain species together to help avoid the use of pesticides and support healthier soil and plants. In this case, the gardener planted borage and rosemary alongside their squash.

The hack works because squash beetles don't like the strong scents that these herbs produce, making them a great natural pest deterrent. And as a bonus, borage also helps improve the health of the soil.

How it's helping

Growing your own produce has a number of benefits, including cheaper, fresher-tasting food as well as improved physical and mental health.

Produce grown in your yard often tastes better because it hasn't had to travel hundreds of miles from the farm to your plate, and you know exactly what has been added to the soil. Additionally, it creates less waste because you don't have to throw away lots of packaging and plastic wrap.

Research has also shown that people who spend more time in their gardens have better physical and mental health. For example, gardening has been linked with a range of positive health benefits, including a lower prevalence of dementia and higher levels of fiber in people's diets.

People don't need a lot of space to reap these benefits. Some fruits and vegetables grow well in pots on balconies and patios, making it easy to add fresh produce to your table. Some cities also have allotment gardens for rent for people who want to grow their own plants, including fruits and vegetables.

What everyone's saying

Fellow gardeners were thankful for the tips, with some choosing to also share their own.

One person wrote, "You're a queen among gardeners, squash beetles are the bane of my existence!"

"You can also plant a trap crop. Hubbard squash and millet are commonly used," added another.

