Kardashian family member called out on social media for outrageous holiday display: 'Oddly enough, this is giving cheap'

"It's all about the flaunting of wealth instead of stuff from the heart."

Unfortunately, the holiday season can end up being a time of excessive spending, obsession with material possessions, and disturbing displays of wealth in some families.

In a viral Reddit post, one Kardashian family critic called out Alabama Barker for the gifts she flaunted on her Instagram account.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows photos of a Cartier watch, a Mercedes wrapped in a red bow, and a designer Birkin handbag.

"Humble, much?" the OP wrote in the caption. "It makes sense that they fit into the Kardashian klan."

Gifts such as these miss the mark on what the holiday season is and should be all about.

Celebrities' excessive, wasteful, and planet-damaging holiday shopping sends a message to the general public that these are goals to aspire to. Flaunting wealth inspires others to strain their budgets at the expense of common sense and sustainability.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Fortunately, there are far better ways to approach gift-giving this holiday season, regardless of your financial situation.

Savvy shoppers can find unique treasures at thrift stores for everyone on their list while being mindful of costs and reducing the unnecessary production of new items.

When it is time to package your gifts, you can cut your spending and environmental impact by wrapping them in fabric scraps, repurposing old paper, or reusing gift materials saved from last year.

🗣️ Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Followers of r/KUWTKsnark were sickened by the latest round of Kardashian family gifts and, in the comments section, spoke out against their showy displays of wealth.

"Oddly enough, this is giving cheap… not wealth," one Reddit user wrote.

Another commented, "I always think about how I would be immensely grateful to receive even a third of the money spent on their gifts, whereas they're leaving it in a wardrobe and using it maybe once."

"Expensive but not thoughtful is the perfect description of the way this family gifts," someone else wrote. "It's all about the flaunting of wealth instead of stuff from the heart."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.