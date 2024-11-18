Community members furious after town law mandates curfew targeted at specific residents: 'It's outrageous'

Some argue the law has good intentions, and others believe it's an ineffective solution and an infringement of their rights.

Residents of a small Louisiana town have mixed feelings about a new curfew.

A frustrated Redditor on an anti-cars subreddit shared an article regarding a law passed in a Louisiana town in July 2023.

The Louisiana town in question is Kaplan, which has a population of just over 4,000. The law prohibits residents from biking or walking from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Planetizen, the site that the Redditor shared, said the law was "created in response to noise complaints," as well as "stealing … [and] drug activity that occurs at night."

Despite being created to address noise, the curfew does not apply to anyone driving cars or motorcycles. Some argue the law has good intentions, and others believe it's an ineffective solution and an infringement of their rights.

Many studies have found that curfews do not effectively reduce crime. In some cases, they can actually lead to an increase in criminal activity. Additionally, "there is ample evidence to show that street policing affects people of color in a disproportionate way. … Curfews can also disproportionately impact homeless people," according to the National Youth Rights Association.

Walkability in a city is a good thing, and this curfew certainly doesn't encourage people to go car-free. Walkable cities boost the local economy and reduce air pollution from transportation. A walkable city can even lower residents' risk of certain diseases, according to the American Heart Association.

The benefits are so great that a community in Tempe, Arizona, has gone completely car-free, and residents are loving it.

Commenters couldn't believe the law was passed, and several users expressed worries about the law's real intentions.

One user who lives near Kaplan said, "It's outrageous."

Another commenter worried it would be "used to give unlimited probable cause for the police to harass people."

