Thrifter stunned after discovering original price tag on item at Goodwill: 'Wonder if that's a store policy'

Sometimes when thrifting, you find great deals on items that aren't even secondhand, as one Redditor did at Goodwill.

Other Redditors were quite impressed with the find of a well-known menswear brand at a fraction of the cost.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thrifter shared an image of a Jos. A. Bank tie with the price tag still on it in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. The original price was $84.50, and Goodwill was selling it for $1.99.

"Someone left the original price tag on this tie," the OP said. "It's probably never been worn, and Goodwill gave me one of the best deals ever!"









While it could have been donated by someone who never wore the tie, one Redditor speculated that the brand could have donated it.

The user said: "I seem to find a lot of never worn belts and ties from Jos. A Banks. Wonder if that's a store policy to donate surplus items."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to PIRG, clothing companies produce "100 billion pieces per year," which is more than we can wear or even buy.

Fashion United noted that Movinga did a study showing people don't wear half their wardrobes.

PIRG also stated that Americans throw out 17 million tons of clothes annually. Additionally, 30% of clothing never gets sold "and likely ends up in the landfill or incinerator." Donating unbought or unworn clothes is a good way to keep clothes out of landfills.

When these items are donated, and you shop at thrift stores, you can get great deals like this Redditor did.

Another thrifter found a $120 Eddie Bauer coat for $5.

A study by CouponFollow found that you can save $1,760 a year, or nearly $150 a month, by buying secondhand clothes. Just think of all the ways you can use that savings. And you don't even have to sacrifice anything because you can find quality, name-brand items.

So, you're saving money and keeping clothes out of landfills, which is good for the environment. According to RoadRunner, it takes more than 200 years for clothes to decompose in a landfill. While decomposing, they release a toxic gas called methane that warms the planet. The clothes also "leach toxic chemicals and dyes into the groundwater and our soil."

In the comments, Redditors were very excited about this thrifter's deal.

"Now THIS is proper thrifting," one user said. "Congrats on your find, and enjoy."

Another wrote, "Good find."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.