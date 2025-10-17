John Travolta opens up about controversial hobby: 'All of my celebrity/artist friends know'

Actor John Travolta has a penchant, bordering on obsession, for planes and flying.

However, unlike most celebrities known for heavy usage of private jets, Travolta has an immense amount of passion for and significant professional investment in aviation.

From his recently listed $10 million fly-up mansion on the grounds of Jumbolair Aviation and Equestrian Estates to the rigorous commercial airline training he detailed in a recent interview with Business Jet Traveler (BJT), Travolta is as much of an aviator as he is an actor.

The interviewer repeatedly emphasized Travolta's demeanor, describing him as "unfailingly considerate and humble," and his earnest love for planes — completely as understandable as any hobby is, in a vacuum — can make it difficult to remember that this particular hobby contributes to excessive pollution.

Unfortunately, his passion for aviation doesn't offset the environmental cost of Travolta's reliance on air travel and private jets.

In the September edition of BJT, Travolta spoke at length about the origin of his love of flying, his commitment to air safety, and his devotion to in-flight service — the latter being an area that should be unabashedly luxurious, he asserted.

Travolta's focus on aviation came about as a child, during what he recalled as "the heyday of luxury service in the sky." BJT asked about his familiarity with the cabin versus the cockpit, as the actor's piloting credentials and skills are well documented.

According to Travolta himself, he's as skilled a flight steward as he is a pilot, a commitment he insists upon in his fleet of three aircraft — four, as he noted, if the tally included a specialized vessel he owns. Travolta said any of his passengers could attest to the luxury in his cabins.

"You've never had a service experience like the one I do on my plane — soup to nuts. Meal service, sleeper service — I do it really well," Travolta began.

"All of my celebrity/artist friends know that I kind of pride myself when it comes to passenger service," he added, emphasizing his fervor for "investing in luxury for the passenger." Although private jet use is uncommon, Oxfam quantified its disproportionate contribution to global air pollution.

Private jet travelers like Travolta produce more carbon dioxide into the air annually than the average person would in 300 years — and if Reddit's r/CelebrityJets is any indication, the star flies frequently.

In the comments of a TikTok post by GeoScout (@geoscout) about Travolta's home runway, some users critiqued the actor's private jet usage.

"Grotesque wealth in one person," one replied.

"So ... environmentally conscious but owns a personal 747 and a Challenger jet ... them solar panels will never touch the amount of damage he does with just a 1 hour flight," another wrote.

Others spoke positively about Travolta's reputation as a nice person and upstanding member of his community, and that reputation is seen consistently across reports about Travolta over his career. And his passion for aviation is genuine, stemming from a pure place rather than one of flaunting an ability to pollute.

Nonetheless, the practice of flying private jets does lead to so much pollution that a 2024 study in the journal Communications Earth & Environment found that private aviation "contributed at least 15.6 [million metric tons] of CO2 in direct emissions in 2023, or about 3.6 [metric tons] of CO2 per flight." The study also chillingly found data to show that private jet travel increased 46% between 2019 and 2023, with expectations of only continued growth from there. More awareness about the environmental cost of these trips, though, could help to buck that trend.

