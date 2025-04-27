Shopper stunned after uncovering rare vintage piece buried in thrift store racks: 'That's an awesome find'

A wise person once said, "The best things in life are free." Logically, that means the next best is one dollar.

A thrifter shared their incredible secondhand find on Reddit — a green Jimmy Hourihan wool cape for just $1. Similar capes are retailing on the company's website for just under $300 to nearly $600. "Thrift dream!" they wrote in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Picking up something new to you from a thrift store or garage sale is great for your pocketbook and the environment. In this case, finding something made from wool gets extra eco-friendly brownie points. Wool is long-lasting and sustainable because of its natural and biodegradable properties. The fabric is extremely durable as well. Its natural fiber is derived from sheep, a renewable resource that grows every year.

"I've been obsessed with quality wool ever since my kids were babies," the original poster said in a comment. "Such a wonderful and versatile material!"

The r/ThriftStoreHauls community was obsessed with this find. "That's an awesome find. I'm jealous. I hope you have plenty of opportunity to wear it!" one commenter said.

There was a lot of praise on this post: "You win the week, I think. Hot damn that's a kickass cape."

The average American throws away about 81 pounds of clothing each year, contributing to over 26 billion pounds of textile waste each year. Most of this ends up in landfills, where synthetic fabrics can take centuries to decompose. By purchasing secondhand items, you extend their lifespan.

The fashion industry is also responsible for about 10% of global carbon pollution. Opting for secondhand items reduces demand for new production, which in turn decreases carbon pollution associated with the manufacturing process.

From Burberry scarves to designer jackets with their tags still on, the thrift store finds are endless. Whether you're aiming to stretch your budget or shrink your carbon footprint, buying secondhand can make a meaningful impact. Time to cash in on some of your own amazing thrift finds? Check out our guide to shopping at thrift stores.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.