Video of Jeff Bezos' new mega-jet stirs envy and outrage: 'You've got too much cash'

"By the time you've got your 4th plane I think we can all agree…"

They don't sell this on Amazon Prime.

A Reddit user shared a video of Jeff Bezos' new Gulfstream G700 parked outside a Los Angeles airport.

"That thing looks like it could reach low-level orbit," marveled one commenter.

The massive $80 million private jet is nearly 110 feet long and has a 103-foot wingspan. The advanced aircraft can travel close to the speed of sound.

Enthusiasts on the r/aviation subreddit shared their admiration for the jet's "beauty," but the conversation quickly pivoted to frustration over Bezos' super-rich lifestyle. Owning a private jet is symbolic of extreme wealth. Bezos owns four.

"By the time you've got your 4th plane I think we can all agree… you've got too much cash," said one.

The G700's annual operating budget alone would be north of $3 million if flying for more than 400 hours.

Several users tried to put the jet's cost in perspective with Bezos' estimated net worth of $230 billion.

"Bezos buying this jet is the equivalent of the median American household spending roughly $68," said one commenter.

"It's like buying a TV for him," added another. "I make a larger dent on my overall wealth taking my family out to eat."

These frustrations are understandable. This kind of wealth inequality is a significant issue that affects both society and our planet.

The world's richest billionaires account for a disproportionate amount of planet-warming pollution. Studies have found that the wealthiest 10% of Americans produce nearly half of the world's annual air pollution.

It would take 207 years for an Amazon employee in the United States to release as much carbon as Bezos' jets in a single year, according to Oxfam data shared by the Guardian.

The increase in private aviation is a major contributor to rising temperatures. The dirty energy used to power a private jet contributes to its outsized carbon footprint, one of the reasons people have pushed to overhaul the aviation industry with sustainable jet fuels.

There are concerns that wealth disparity will further divide society as harmful pollution accelerates Earth's warming climate and extreme weather. Those with the means to adapt, or escape on their private jets, will do so while the rest get left behind.

"We just want healthcare," said one exasperated commenter, harkening to the absurdity of Bezos' extreme wealth.

