Mother's video of traumatic run-in with wild animals leaves commenters shocked: 'They are so scary'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker beautysmilehappy (@beautysmilehappy) had quite the adventure with a pack of javelinas going through a park she was visiting with her two children and dog. 

"You have to get out before the sun goes down," she said. "When the sun goes down, that's when all of the animals come out."

While the pack roamed the playground searching for food, she hid with her family. Luckily, she called the police for an escort, and they all got out unscathed. 

Javelinas are similar to pigs. They're destructive and can be aggressive if startled. Wildlife are being exposed more and more to humans as their native habitats face ongoing destruction. 

The real challenge is when humans encourage interactions with wildlife by feeding them. This kind of behavior gradually lowers animal fear of humans and sets the stage for violent encounters. We've seen this problem with moose in Alaska, with elk in Colorado, and deer in Scotland. Wildlife experts have been pleading with the general populace to stop feeding animals for years. 

Protecting wilderness from human- and climate-induced destruction is one of the best things we can do to minimize harmful outcomes for animals. Natural habitat provides animals with the food and opportunity they need. When habitats are intact, wildlife can support ecosystems and thrive without human intervention. We often see rehabilitation projects succeed on this front. A salmon species was saved in Oregon by such work, and bald eagles were saved in New Jersey by another conservation project. 

TikTok commenters were shocked about the javelina encounter and walked away learning more about the animals. 

"This is the second video seen of these javelinas coming around people. I never in my life knew they even existed before," said one. 

"I been living in Arizona for 12 years, and never heard of javelina until about 6 Months ago, and when I looked it up I almost fainted! 😳 They are so scary!" said another. 

x