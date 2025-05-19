  • Home Home

Collector stunned after noticing names carved on bottom of figurines found at flea market: 'I'm having them assessed'

"What a cool find!"

by Lindy Whitehouse
Japanese Rhinoceros Beetles

Photo Credit: iStock

A collector was perplexed by their rare find at a local flea market after discovering the animal figurines they bought may be worth hundreds. 

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the collector shared photos of two Japanese rhinoceros beetles they had found at a local flea market. 

"What a cool find!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"What a cool find!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The collector went on to explain that the lady who sold them said they are bronze and Japanese, and upon further investigation, the stamps carved on the bottom translated to the names of kettle makers from the late 19th to early 20th century, suggesting they could be worth a lot of money. 

The OP has found similar ones at an auction online that were being sold for hundreds. "I'm having them assessed," the collector wrote

Thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets are all great places to seek out secondhand hidden treasures like these rare figurines. Many people have been lucky to unearth rare and valuable items such as antique finds, rare books, and vintage furniture. 

One lucky thrifter was fortunate to find a 20th-century magnetic signboard complete with all of its letters, while another had accrued a collection of vintage bags.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation

Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save.

Learn more

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Shopping at thrift stores is also a sustainable practice, and shopping for everyday items at thrift stores can help lower people's expenditure on clothes and other items while also contributing to reducing waste. According to Coupon Follow, thrifters are saving $150 a month or an average of $1,760 a year by buying items secondhand. 

Thrifting also reduces people's reliance on fast fashion, which is known for its negative impact on the environment and the poor treatment of its workers.

Regardless of their worth, fellow Redditors were all in awe of this thrifters' find. 

"What a cool find! Congrats on your beautiful beetles," wrote one commenter. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another added, "I am absolutely green with envy. These are simply exquisite."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x