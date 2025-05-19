Collector stunned after noticing names carved on bottom of figurines found at flea market: 'I'm having them assessed'

A collector was perplexed by their rare find at a local flea market after discovering the animal figurines they bought may be worth hundreds.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the collector shared photos of two Japanese rhinoceros beetles they had found at a local flea market.

The collector went on to explain that the lady who sold them said they are bronze and Japanese, and upon further investigation, the stamps carved on the bottom translated to the names of kettle makers from the late 19th to early 20th century, suggesting they could be worth a lot of money.

The OP has found similar ones at an auction online that were being sold for hundreds. "I'm having them assessed," the collector wrote.

Thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets are all great places to seek out secondhand hidden treasures like these rare figurines. Many people have been lucky to unearth rare and valuable items such as antique finds, rare books, and vintage furniture.

One lucky thrifter was fortunate to find a 20th-century magnetic signboard complete with all of its letters, while another had accrued a collection of vintage bags.

Shopping at thrift stores is also a sustainable practice, and shopping for everyday items at thrift stores can help lower people's expenditure on clothes and other items while also contributing to reducing waste. According to Coupon Follow, thrifters are saving $150 a month or an average of $1,760 a year by buying items secondhand.

Thrifting also reduces people's reliance on fast fashion, which is known for its negative impact on the environment and the poor treatment of its workers.

Regardless of their worth, fellow Redditors were all in awe of this thrifters' find.

"What a cool find! Congrats on your beautiful beetles," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "I am absolutely green with envy. These are simply exquisite."

