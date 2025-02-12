Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photos of relentless invader: 'I don't know how to contain it or get rid of it'

Getting rid of this invasive weed from your garden is "knot" so simple.

Utter the words "Japanese knotweed" to any gardener, and you're sure to be met with a horrified response. Famously fast-growing and almost impossible to get rid of, this weed is the foe of many lawns.

A Reddit post shared to r/lawncare shows an infestation of Japanese knotweed spreading across a lawn. "I thought I got this weed infestation under control last year," said the exasperated Redditor. "I don't know what this plant is but it is spreading like wildfire and I don't know how to contain it or get rid of it." The post ends with a desperate plea for advice or information.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The folks on Reddit did not disappoint and quickly identified the crop as Japanese knotweed thanks to its distinctive heart-shaped, purplish leaves. The pictures show dozens of young plants sprouting across the original poster's lawn. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Japanese knotweed is an invasive species that can crowd out native plants.

Invasive crops aren't only a massive headache to deal with; they can also threaten the ecosystem of your yard.

Having a garden filled with native plants can save time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. It can also provide a better environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

Rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite simple and will save you money in the long run. Here's a handy guide to demystify the process. Simply introducing native plants such as clover or buffalo grass to your garden can do your yard (and your wallet) a world of good.

If you happen to have a Japanese knotweed infestation, you can forage the stalks to eat. TikTok forager Alexis Nicole (@alexisnikole) likened the flavor to a "better rhubarb."

One Redditor warned: "Glyphosate is about the only thing I've heard of that can truly defeat this plant. Knotweed has a massive root system just under the surface, so you'll need to hit it several times throughout the growing season to exhaust those reserves."

"I'd expose the roots, use a syringe, and inject glyphosate into the biggest root you find directly. Doesn't take much, 0.25mL," another person suggested. "Try not to feel like a mad scientist as you do it."

