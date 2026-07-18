Florida influencer says HOA is forcing her from late father's home, and neighbors face $155,000 bill

Jacksonville social media influencer Bethany Michel says the home her late father left her is now at the center of a bitter homeowners association fight that could lead to her eviction and leave her neighbors facing a proposed $155,000 legal bill.

As News4JAX reports, the dispute is making waves not only because of the inheritance battle, but also because it reveals how powerful and ruthless homeowners associations can be.

What happened?

Michel, 28, is a Jacksonville social media influencer who posts restaurant reviews. She told News4JAX that after her father left her his house in Arbor Mill, a 55-and-older neighborhood in Oakleaf, the community began trying to make her leave.

Her connection to the home began during the pandemic. As the station reported, she moved in during 2020 to care for her terminally ill father, and the property passed to her when he died in October 2023. She told News4JAX that her father and the builder were fully under the impression that the place would go to her after his death, and it carries real sentimental value.

Still, Arbor Mill's rules say every occupied residence must have at least one person who is 55 or older living there. Michel, who is 28, explained to News4JAX that she was informed within three months of her father's death that she no longer met that requirement.

"I 100% am being forced out," Michel told the outlet. "They're trying to rip my office away from me, too."

Michel said the conflict now carries a cost for the rest of the neighborhood as well. She said the HOA floated a special assessment of about $1,000 for each of the roughly 155 households, and News4JAX reported that the funds would help cover legal expenses related to enforcing the age rule.

Why does it matter?

Under the federal Housing for Older Persons Act, as News4JAX noted, a community generally qualifies if 80% or more of its occupied homes are occupied by someone age 55+, though an HOA can write stricter residency limits into its declaration.

Many residents don't want Michel out at the price.

"I don't think we should have to pay," Bob Stadler, Michel's next-door neighbor, told News4JAX. "I can't afford $1,000, and a lot of people around here are on a fixed income."

More broadly, HOA disputes can affect everything from where people are allowed to live to how much they are required to spend. They often act against the will of residents in costly ways.

Across the country, HOAs have also faced criticism for blocking money-saving home upgrades such as rooftop solar panels and native plant lawns. For homeowners trying to navigate those kinds of conflicts, there are ways of working with HOAs and changing bylaws.

What's being done?

Michel took the issue to her followers when she realized residents were close to voting on the proposed assessment, News4JAX reported.

"I realized I had 48 hours before a special assessment was voted on," she relayed to the station. "I just did what I know to do and I posted about it on social media."

Michel will continue to fight to stay, and she said that her story is a larger issue that could play out for many households.

"For them to tell me to pick my life up and just get out because that's what they want, that's not right," she concluded to News4JAX.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.