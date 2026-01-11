Gardener shares video after using clever method to fight concerning backyard growth: 'Gets in the tight spaces'

"It definitely helps that you actually understand how the plant is growing."

A short TikTok showing a gardener peeling a layer of ivy off a brick wall with an everyday tool has inspired other gardeners. The video, shared by Luke's Lawns and Gardens (@justgardens), captures a moment all too familiar for many homeowners: the battle against an invasive plant that's overtaking a garden.

Instead of hand-pulling the ivy, which can be time-consuming and labor-intensive, the creator relied on a wallpaper scraper to strip the ivy away from the stone in a neat layer. The simplicity was extra appealing — not only will it save gardeners time and effort, but it also doesn't rely on harsh herbicides or expensive single-purpose tools you'd have to go out and buy.

While watching the gardener peel away the ivy layer is satisfying, the video highlights a serious issue. Invasive plants such as English Ivy can quickly get out of control. While ivy isn't considered invasive across the pond, it is classified as an invasive and noxious weed in the United States.

Ivy can spread on structures and become problematic if the vines establish in weak spots. It can even cause damage — and removal can be a huge headache. The ivy's sap is irritating, especially to sensitive skin, and it can be toxic to both humans and cattle if consumed in large amounts, according to the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board.

Beyond individual gardens, invasive species also wreak havoc on local ecosystems. They outcompete native plants and animals, reducing biodiversity and limiting food sources for pollinators, which are essential to our food supply.

That's one reason experts often recommend rewilding your yard by replacing invasive species with native plants or low-maintenance alternatives such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping. These options typically require less water, saving gardeners time and money on maintenance and utility bills. They also support healthier ecosystems — even partial lawn replacements can make a noticeable difference.

Commenters were excited about this simple gardening hack.

"I find a dutch hoe gives better pushing force. But the wall scraper gets in the tight spaces. Love it!" one user wrote.

Another added: "And serrated cake slicers are good for lawn edging. I also have a steak knife for block paving! It definitely helps that you actually understand how the plant is growing, making removal easier too. As always, loving your content."

