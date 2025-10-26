Homeowner dismayed as concerning issue spills over from neighbor's property: 'He has been uncooperative'

"Is there anything that I can do?"

A concerned homeowner reached out to the r/landscaping subreddit for advice on dealing with some neighborly intrusion.

In this case, the problem is invasive vines, which the OP noted "are everywhere." Before an arborist cut some down and warned how the plants would continue to take over, "there were vines intertwined around one of the trees," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is there anything that I can do without having to spend hundreds of dollars to kill off these vines?" they asked respondents. Sadly, trying to engage the rental property owner hasn't worked, as "he has been uncooperative and unresponsive," they shared in the comments.

The neighbor's poor behavior is affecting potentially economically and ecologically beneficial updates to the property. After all, the vine situation is so intrusive that it's preventing the OP from prepping a garden, which could promote food self-sufficiency as grocery bills rise along with tariffs. After all, invasive plants choke out soil nutrients, which can kill off native plants.

Building a privacy fence — a move that can add security and property value while blocking noise and wind — is also on hold until the vines are addressed.

An abundance of invasive vines can also increase safety risks by attracting pests to fires from rising climate heat. After all, if invasives (particularly grasses) dry out quickly, it can be fuel for wildfires, as the U.S. Department of the Interior warns.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The OP doesn't directly name what type of plant it is, but one commenter remarked, "Looks like Wisteria vines gone wild." Others also mention this species, as another commenter said, "I spent 7 years eradicating invasive wisteria and other vines."

If the homeowner wants to keep the soil healthy for that future garden, it's best to avoid using the chemical herbicides some respondents mentioned. While labor-intensive, the best natural solution for eradication is cutting the vines close to the ground and ripping out the roots, which the OP states they've started.

Others also brought up local code enforcement and tree laws, which state that anything intruding on your property line you can remove, especially if it's causing damage. Luckily, the OP has already contacted a lawyer with a detailed letter and proof of the situation.

The OP may also consider using "goats — to clear them," as one person mentioned. It's not far-fetched since these horned herbivores helped one Atlanta resident conquer invasive kudzu.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.