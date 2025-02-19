  • Home Home

New homeowner shocked to discover weeds that are impossible to kill: 'That's a nightmare you inherited'

"No one wants to hear it, but removing any rooted vine needs tenacious digging."

by Sarah Winfrey
Photo Credit: iStock

Most people expect some issues when they buy a used home. Wear and tear is normal, after all. 

However, one resident in central Florida found out that the previous owners of their home had accidentally caused a major headache. They posted photos of an invasive vine that they planted around the house. The species is so invasive and persistent that the poster said they can't even get it to die off by lighting it on fire. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"That's a nightmare you inherited," one commenter said.

"That's why they sold the house," someone responded.  

According to the US Geological Survey, invasive species are a significant problem because they spread quickly, taking over habitats that used to belong to other species. Over time, they can take over, choking off other plants. 

Instead of planting invasive species, consider rewilding your yard or garden. Earth.org says that allowing native species to grow helps keep us healthier and reverses species decline in some areas. It also supports pollinators, who in turn protect our food supply.

Going wild will also save you money because native plants usually don't need any fertilizer or nearly as much water. Keeping your garden healthy and well-maintained might never have been easier or cheaper. 

If you want to switch to a native-plant lawn, consider finding out what kind of grass is native to your area. This may be buffalo grass or clover, or xeriscaping may be more appropriate for your local area. 

Other Redditors agreed that the homeowner who posted has a rough situation on their hands. 

"No one wants to hear it, but removing any rooted vine needs tenacious digging to get the roots out," one person suggested

"Unless you get every piece of the woody taproot, they come right back," another added.  

x