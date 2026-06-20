Invasive termites have spread far beyond South Florida, and one may cover entire state by 2050

"One would only notice them when damage is already extensive."

Areas of Florida that once seemed outside the main termite danger zone are now part of it.

According to new research, two non-native termite species have expanded far enough to threaten homes and other buildings in Florida communities well beyond their earlier range.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Florida found that the invasive Asian and Formosan subterranean termites have continued to expand their range across Florida for decades, with no sign that the spread is slowing, UF News reported.

The study analyzed records collected from 1990 to 2025 through the University of Florida Termite Collection and was led by Thomas Chouvenc, an associate professor of urban entomology at the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Published in the Journal of Economic Entomology, the research found that the Asian subterranean termite has moved north into counties including Brevard and Hillsborough.

Researchers said the Formosan termite has become established across much of coastal Florida and in numerous urban areas statewide. Their analysis also found a strong likelihood that the species will be detected across the entire state before 2050.

"Because the spread of these invasive termite species was underestimated for decades due to inconsistent reporting across the state, it has been unclear which communities are currently experiencing damage from these species and which communities are about to experience them," Chouvenc said.

Why does it matter?

For homeowners and renters, this is more than a pest issue. Subterranean termites can silently eat through structural wood long before anyone realizes they are there, potentially leaving families with costly repairs and serious property damage.

In a fast-growing state where development and population growth are already straining housing affordability, destructive invasive species can make homes harder and more expensive to maintain.

The study also confirmed that a 2016 projection remains on track: roughly half of structures in the urban South Florida metropolitan area could be at risk of infestation from one or both of these invasive termite species by around 2040, according to UF News.

"Subterranean termites have a cryptic lifestyle, where early detection of their activity is challenging, and where one would only notice them when damage is already extensive," Chouvenc said. He added that they are "hard to detect without regular professional inspections" and "rarely reported," which makes their spread more difficult to monitor.

What's being done?

Monitoring is improving. Researchers said ongoing work with pest control companies in the Florida Termite ID Services program has significantly improved termite detection and mapping.

UF News noted that the collaboration has helped scientists refine species identification, expand geographic coverage, and build a clearer understanding of where invasive termites are becoming established. The findings are reflected in UF/IFAS's public termite distribution map, which provides residents and professionals with a clearer sense of local risk.

The model is now informing efforts beyond Florida through the newly established North American Termite Survey, which could improve the chances of finding threats sooner and identifying risk patterns nationwide.

Regular professional inspections can help catch termite activity earlier, especially in high-risk coastal and urban areas.

"This partnership has given us a much clearer picture of where these termite species are established, as shown on our public distribution map," Chouvenc said. "But we know there are still unreported areas, and we encourage pest control providers statewide to submit samples. Knowing where they are is half the battle."

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