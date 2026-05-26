'I don't want to work until I die': Elderly couple feared losing home after hidden termite damage triggers $52,000 HOA fine

Robert and Betty Bivins built their life in a townhouse in Los Angeles' View Park Estates. But hidden termite damage and a massive HOA assessment could have taken away everything the elderly couple has built.

The Bivinses, who have lived in the complex since 1987, told Fox 11 that some balconies in their complex began to fail. The termite problem spread across all 74 townhomes in the complex.

The couple said they believed their homeowners association was staying on top of needed repairs. Their HOA dues had also reportedly increased from $385 to $525 three years ago. According to Fox 11, residents were told that the increase would help fund needed repairs like balcony retrofitting.

The HOA then sought out more than $52,000 from each homeowner for emergency termite-related repairs. Fox 11 said it contacted the HOA for comment and got a brief reply: "The board has no comment."

For older adults living on fixed incomes, a sudden $52,000 bill can be impossible to absorb, even after decades of mortgage payments and careful planning.

Termites are common in Southern California. But aging buildings and deferred maintenance can create direct threats to housing stability.

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Robert told Fox 11 that homeowners who can't pay could risk losing the homes they spent decades working to keep. Betty said the ordeal affected her health, leaving her with elevated blood pressure.

For now, they've turned to community fundraising to fill in the gaps. The family's GoFundMe has covered initial expenses and helped save their home for now. The fundraiser is still active to cover late fees and the increased HOA dues.

For other homeowners, this is a stark reminder to ask detailed questions about HOA finances before a crisis hits. That can mean asking whether major repair projects were actually completed or requesting timelines for deferred maintenance.

Residents facing similar problems may also want to document all HOA communication and seek legal or housing counseling early, especially if foreclosure is a possibility. Homeowners can't control every structural or governance issue in a community, but they can push for accountability.

"You know, we've worked hard all these years, thinking that we'd be able to relax when we retire," Betty said. "I don't want to work until I die. We had it planned that we would retire and enjoy life."

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