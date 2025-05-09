First-time homeowner distressed after purchasing property overrun with pests: 'I'm also getting really disheartened'

If you've ever had to deal with unruly weeds or a messy yard, you can relate to the plight of many homeowners worldwide.

As one Redditor explained, they bought a new house only to discover that the yard and woods were overrun with invasive species, noting: "I'm trying to convert my almost completely invaded backyard back into its native self." They turned to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit for help.

The poster discussed their concerns about the invasives and said they worry that removing them from a slope might cause erosion. They wrote, "I'm also getting really disheartened by how many of the plants are invasive species," including Japanese honeysuckle, Chinese privet, and English ivy.

Invasive plants are common in yards and woods, but while they may look nice, they can cause a lot of trouble. As the U.S. Forest Service explains, invasive plants threaten ecosystems in many ways, affecting erosion, water quality, and wildlife habitats.

That's why this Redditor was on the right track by reaching out to others for help removing these pesky plants. So, how can you or homeowners like the one in this thread defend your yard from these invasives?

Instead of traditional grass, opt for native plants and flowers in your lawn, such as clover or buffalo grass. Just make sure the ones you pick are native to your area when you start to rewild your yard.

As a bonus, native lawns help you save money by lowering water bills and needing less maintenance. They can also attract pollinators, which we depend on for beautiful landscaping and to protect our food supply.

Xeriscaping, or drought-tolerant landscaping, can reduce the water your lawn needs, which is particularly beneficial in drier climates. In either case, even fixing up your lawn on a partial scale can help you achieve these positive results.

Need some encouragement? Take this commenter's advice: "You will likely be surprised by the native plants that will show up themselves simply by removing the invaders. Don't lose hope."

And if you're stuck or don't know where to start, try this commenter's tip: "Talk to your [department] of agriculture, they can give you tips on where and how to start."

