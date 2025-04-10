Gardener raises alarm about dangerous misconception in landscaping: 'All plants do not belong'

Choosing to grow native plants will almost always be the right call.

One of the hardest parts of gardening is knowing which plants to choose and which plants to avoid at all costs. A landscaping TikToker shared some expert advice on why you need to be so careful.

Jill & Brannen (@sprigglys_beescaping) show their followers how to make eco-friendly choices, transform their gardens, and support their local ecosystem.

In the clip, Jill debunks a claim from a user who wrote that "all plants belong." She explains that "all plants do not belong" because some can be damaging in the wrong ecosystem. These plants are known as invasive species, meaning they don't have any natural competition and can quickly overtake many other flora.

Next, Jill discusses the management of aggressive plants; while certain plants can be aggressive and not invasive, control of either can be challenging. She notes that the most effective method of eradicating a plant is by cutting and removing it, but this is a timely endeavor. Most of the time, people will use chemical herbicides that can damage not only the target plant but the whole ecosystem.

Finally, the Jills addresses growing zones, pointing out that while they can be helpful, especially for fruits and vegetables, they do not always correlate to a plant's native habitat. Typically, these zones indicate whether a certain plant can grow in your area, not if it should.

All these tips lead to the conclusion that while there will always be dissenters and debate, choosing to grow native plants will almost always be the right call. These plants need less water and fewer chemical interventions and often require less maintenance, saving homeowners both time and money.

"Studies have even found that once a landscape drops below 70% native plants, it cannot support enough native insects to feed insectivorous birds like chickadees. Insects and birds are key to our ecosystems and food chains — so restoring native habitat is imperative!" the account added in the caption of its post.

Biodiversity, while supporting ecosystems, is also a great way to prevent the warming of the planet. A vast array of plant life absorbs climate-warming gases like carbon. "About one-third of the greenhouse gas emissions reductions needed in the next decade could be achieved by improving nature's ability to absorb emissions," the U.N. reported.

Even small changes like swapping out just a section of your lawn for natural substitutes like clover or starting a garden of native plants can make a difference. Folks have seen pollinators — which protect our food supply — flock to small garden patches and even build bee homes.

Commenters loved this feisty response to the haters.

"I'm glad you took the time to educate those who didn't know," wrote one thankful person.

"All plants belong somewhere, but no plant belongs everywhere," someone else wisely shared.

Another person pointed out a harrowing example of an invasive species: "Someone's never seen kudzu destroy whole farming pastures."

