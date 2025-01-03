Landscapers share stunning before-and-after garden transformation after just one season: 'We are in love'

"Considering it was previously a section of gravel parking lot and hard clay, these plants took off…"

A beautiful lawn transformation shared on TikTok has gained traction as Jill and Brannen (@sprigglys_beescaping) shared a gorgeous before-and-after look of their pollinator-friendly landscaping.

The creator is known for sharing nature education and habitat restoration videos on TikTok.

"We are in love with the outcome last year of the Haywood Arts Council rain garden, and the local pollinators were loving it too!" the TikTokers wrote in the video caption. The video features baby plants in the before, which are then contrasted with glorious, colorful blooms in the next clip.

According to the TikTokers, the garden beds were created in fall 2022 "to help with water drainage issues, support the local wildlife, and improve overall aesthetics."

"Considering it was previously a section of gravel parking lot and hard clay, these plants took off when their blooming season arrived in 2023!! Now there are so many colorful blooms and life in the area," they wrote. The OP can't wait to see what it will look like as it continues to evolve.

The amazing blooms are part of the TikTokers' mission to bring out more pollinators through natural gardening. Using pollinator-attracting plants, they ultimately revive the biodiversity of the garden patch and help to boost the declining population of bees — which are crucial species for our own food supply.

It's not just beauty and pollinators that these natural lawns attract, as they also save hundreds of dollars. The Cool Down's guide to natural lawns estimates that homeowners "could save $225 per year on water, $100 on fertilizer and pesticides, and precious hours on mowing time."

It's not just The Cool Down that estimates this; other gardening platforms suggest the same thing.

The video has received hundreds of likes and multiple saves. The creator's platform has support from many gardeners interested in starting anew with native gardening.

"Thank you so much for sharing!" one gardener wrote on the creator's page about the native plant education they continue to share.

