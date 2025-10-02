Officials deploy herd of hungry animals in fight against rapidly spreading species: 'They've exceeded our hopes'

"They can do things that people and herbicides can't do."

A nature sanctuary in Tennessee decided that traditional methods were not enough to control the spread of invasive plants.

As a result, they turned to a herd of goats, hoping that the animals would eat their way through the problem and encourage a healthier ecosystem.

Maclellan Island, a 19-acre nature refuge situated on the Tennessee River, is home to a diverse array of plants, animals, and birds. But as The New York Times reported, it has also become home to English ivy and Japanese honeysuckle, invasive species that have made life difficult for native plants.

The Chattanooga Audubon Society has tried to keep the invasive plants at bay. In 2024, the organization attempted a controlled burn in order to set the pests ablaze and kill them off. But after that failed, Chattanooga's fire chief raised the possibility of bringing goats to the island to feed on the plants.

Without much to lose, the organization decided to transport a boatload of goats to Maclellan Island. To their surprise, the herd of goats has proven to be effective agents against the invasive species.

"They've exceeded our hopes," executive director of the Chattanooga Audubon Society Jim Stewart told the Times. "They can do things that people and herbicides can't do. They're like our advance troops."

Goats can be an effective and eco-friendly tool for controlling invasive plants through targeted grazing. As natural browsers, they tend to favor broad-leaved and woody-stemmed plants, clearing dense vegetation that is often difficult for humans or machinery to access.

Unfortunately, shipping a fleet of goats to your home might not be the most practical solution for invasive plant removal. However, planting native plants can be an equally rewarding strategy in the fight against invasive species at home.

Native plants can help prevent these opportunistic pests from establishing themselves on your property.

Established native plants can often develop deeper root systems, allowing them to access underground water sources. Not only can this help cut down your water bill, but it can also improve soil health and prevent erosion.

Thus, native plants can play a significant role in restoring healthy ecosystems and promoting biodiversity.

