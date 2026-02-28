Gardeners thrilled after state renews popular plant and tree giveaway program: 'All states should adopt ... this'

Removing invasive plants from a garden and replacing them with native plants is beneficial for gardeners and the environment, but the transition can get pricey.

However, for Pennsylvania residents, the process will be made easier in 2026, at least according to a Redditor who posted in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

They shared, "In a nice bit of positive news, Pennsylvania officially renewed their 'Invasive Replace-ive' Program for 2026, though dates for submitting photos of your removed invasive trees & shrubs and picking up your free native trees & shrubs to replace them yet are TBD."

The Invasive Replace-ive program began in Pennsylvania in 2025 to help property owners remove invasive plant species and replace them with native species. The program offers native plants or trees at no cost; however, photographic proof of the removal of an invasive plant is required to obtain them. In 2025, the program provided participants with up to five native species each.

The program is a fantastic way to clear invasive plants and revitalize ecosystems, as these plants grow rapidly, smothering and outcompeting native species for resources.

Invasive species are immensely challenging to eliminate, leading some communities to encourage eating edible invasives and others to resort to prescribed burns to eradicate them. These plants' stubbornness makes them a particular headache for homeowners, especially since they can spread to sheds and houses, causing damage that can be costly to repair.

Installing native plants and trees is one of the best ways to slow the spread of invasive plants, though. Plus, native species offer homeowners a number of benefits.

By rewilding a lawn, homeowners can save money on their water bills, as native plants need little irrigation. Additionally, they don't require pesticides or herbicides to thrive, meaning less time spent on yard maintenance and fewer risks to homeowners' health.

Even better, though, is that pollinators love native plants. Bees, in particular, are attracted to these species. Bees contribute to approximately 80% of global pollination, including many crops, so the more bees, the better.

Even if Pennsylvania residents only plant the handful of plants or trees the state awards them, rather than switching entirely to a natural lawn, they'll still reap the benefits.

Other Reddit users were excited to hear about the program.

"All states should adopt a program like this!" one Redditor exclaimed.

"Wow, what a wonderful program!" another commented. "Good on ya for participating, too!"

