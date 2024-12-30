Homeowner at their wit's end over stubborn garden menace: 'I've been talking for years about how these trees are being smothered'

Some people may overlook the impact of seemingly harmless plants, especially if they were chosen for aesthetics or practicality, like property screens.

One Reddit user posted about the "carpet of invasives" smothering the native species and planted gardens at their family cottage. The post in the r/InvasiveSpecies community started as a venting session, but it evolved into a larger discussion of morals and the landscaping priorities of previous generations.

They discussed how difficult it's been to control the English ivy and goutweed that has dominated the outdoor space of the cottage. While this may add to the "cottagecore" or "English garden" appeal that the user's mother is drawn to, these aesthetics can come with deadly ecological consequences.

Photo Credit: Reddit

These invasive plants are notorious for blanketing forest floors, climbing trees, and outcompeting native plants that lead to their decline. They diminish biodiversity and disrupt ecosystems.

The post highlights the user's frustrations that not only stem from the damage invasive plants have done to the property but also from the carelessness of their mother.

"I've been talking for years about how these trees are being smothered etc. But it falls on deaf ears," the original poster wrote.

Another user commented about how parents can be the biggest obstacle sometimes. "Our parents' generation has a different set of moral priorities. Plants are not even in the picture," they said.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Nonplant people may overlook the impact of seemingly harmless plants, especially if they were chosen for aesthetics or practicality, like property screens.

Invasive species threaten ecosystems by altering food webs and destroying native plants and food sources, reducing biodiversity, and making ecosystems less resilient. Some even change soil chemistry or intensify wildfires, while others attract disease-carrying insects. Many invasive plant species spread aggressively and are a headache to remove for many homeowners.

Installing a native plant lawn offers a win-win for homeowners and the environment by saving time, money, water, and maintenance headaches. Native lawns generally require less maintenance because they're adapted to the local climate and use less water.

🗣️ Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Rewilding a yard can be done with native plants, clover, buffalo grass or through xeriscaping. Even a partial transition can provide numerous advantages. Switching to a native lawn also benefits humans as a whole because it creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators like bees and birds, which are vital to maintaining our food supply.

The Reddit thread included shared frustrations, with someone noting: "Oof, and there's some pesky coltsfoot in there too. I feel your pain. I have a serious goutweed problem too."

Another user sympathized, writing: "Oh man. I'm sorry you have to deal with that."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.