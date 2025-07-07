Frustrated new homeowners plea for help to manage 'absolute nightmare' property: 'I had no idea'

Buying their dream property has turned into a nightmare for one couple who are faced with acres of invasive plants that are proving somewhat difficult to remove.

"Absolute Nightmare," the homeowner wrote on the subreddit r/invasivespecies before explaining that every time they removed an invasive plant from an area, another one took its place.

"I had NO idea. 6 months later and I'm losing my mind," the homeowner added before asking for tips and advice on what to do next.

Invasive plants can cause a lot of trouble, as they outcompete native species and can quickly overtake an area. This makes them problematic for people looking to remove them because they are resilient. Identifying which invasive species you have can help you find the best method for removal.

In addition to removing invasive species, you can also support the local environment by incorporating native plants into your garden. This can be as simple as planting native species in a flower bed, or you can go the whole way and consider rewilding your yard.

Natural lawn options, such as clover and buffalo grass, are also a good choice for those who like to have a lawn but want to reduce the costs and maintenance required to maintain a traditional monoculture one.

In addition to benefiting local ecosystems and wildlife, native plant gardens are low-maintenance and more cost-effective, as they require less water and little to no fertilizer. Natural lawn alternatives also need less frequent mowing, saving both time and money on fuel and equipment use. They also boost the ecosystem for pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Other Reddit users gave the homeowner lots of advice in the comments section on the next steps to take.

"An ecologist or invasive plant specialist will be able to recommend different strategies to tackle the invasive problem," one commenter suggested.

Another added: "Rent a few goats for a couple of weeks and see what kind of damage they can do to the plants."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.