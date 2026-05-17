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'I've never fought so hard in my life': Homeowner shares footage of battle against damaging plants left behind by previous owners

"Oh, wow, I had no idea!"

by Christine Dulion
A wooden gate partially hidden by lush green foliage and grass along a dirt path.

Photo Credit: iStock

One homeowner's relentless fight against invasive plants left behind by the previous owners struck a chord online — and it's a cautionary tale about the hidden costs of ornamental landscaping gone wrong.

TikToker JJbrunato (@jjbrunato) shared footage of their ongoing battle with aggressive invasive species that had taken over the property, writing, "Discover the drawbacks of planting bamboo in your backyard."

@jjbrunato Just a note to never plant bamboo at your house, it destroys everything 👌🏼🎋 time to go! #bamboo #gardening101 #gardeningtips #gardenproject #gardening ♬ Running on Empty - The Tullamarines

The video showed the exhausting process of manually removing bamboo that refuses to quit. Like many invasive species — including English ivy and Japanese knotweed — bamboo spreads rapidly, and its underground root system makes complete removal extremely challenging. Even tiny fragments can regenerate into full plants, forcing homeowners into yearslong battles.

Invasive plants threaten ecosystems by outcompeting native species for sunlight, water, and nutrients. They form dense mats that can smother native vegetation, weaken structures such as foundations and fences, and can even increase wildfire risk. For homeowners, they're a costly headache — invasive species result in $423 billion in global losses annually.

But, luckily, there's a smart alternative for homeowners. Rewilding your yard with native plants offers major benefits, including saving you time and money. Native species have adapted to local conditions, requiring less water, fertilizer, and maintenance than invasive ornamentals — which means more free time and lower water bills.

They also support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which protect the human food supply (at least 35% of crops depend on pollinators). Even partially upgrading your lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping delivers these rewards.

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Viewers commiserated about the exhausting work.

"We pulled it out and honestly I've never fought so hard in my life," one commenter wrote.

"Oh, wow, I had no idea! Mum wanted to plant bamboo actually," another said.

The original poster didn't hold back, responding: "Don't do it! There are nicer plans that won't cause the fence to fall down."

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