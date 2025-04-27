Gardener uncovers shocking truth behind a widespread landscaping challenge: 'I think it's kind of confusing'

"Sometimes people use the word 'invasive' when they really mean 'aggressive.'"

A viral TikTok from garden coach Jess (@youcandoitgardening) is making people take a second look at their yards — and sparking eye-opening conversations about what's growing in them.

The video opens with the creator breaking down the confusion around invasive plants for a client.

In the second clip, filmed while Jess is on vacation in Rhode Island, the camera pans across a scenic view framed by lush greenery.

But as the TikToker points out, many of the plants are invasive species.

"I think it's kind of confusing," Jess says. "Sometimes people use the word 'invasive' when they really mean 'aggressive.'"

Jess explains that aggressive plants may grow quickly, while invasive plants are classified as such because they displace native species and disrupt the natural balance. These troublemakers often spread through seeds or by hitching a ride with birds that eat their berries.

"If something is classified as invasive in your state, you should do everything you can to get rid of it," Jess says.

Invasive plants often grow out of control, damage fences or foundations, and require constant upkeep. As a result, they don't just impact the environment; they're also a major headache for homeowners.

The good news? Replacing invasive plants with native or drought-tolerant landscaping, such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, can reduce maintenance, lower water bills, and eliminate the need for synthetic fertilizers.

Even partial replacements offer big benefits. Native plants are better adapted to local conditions and create healthier habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, strengthening our food supply.

Looking to make the change? Rewilding your yard or upgrading to a natural lawn is a great place to start. You don't have to replace your whole yard to make a big impact.

Jess's video is sparking awareness around sustainable landscaping and encouraging interest in eco-friendly lawn alternatives.

Commenters flooded the video with their own experiences.

"Chameleon plant. It's AWFUL. I'm ready to cry trying to get rid of it," one user wrote.

Another added, "Rhode Island is covered in the same four or five invasive plants."

A fellow landscape designer commented, "Invasives are all I see whenever they're present."

