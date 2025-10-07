Homeowner issues warning after discovering unwanted growth in yard: 'Aggressive'

Invasive species are more than just a nuisance for gardeners; they pose a real threat to the ecosystems they infiltrate.

A recent TikTok video posted by Lawn2Prairie (@lawn2prairie) highlights how prevalent invasive plants can be and how gardening stores enable their spread.

"Pulled a Rose of Sharon from my garden today… even though I've never planted one, and neither have my neighbors," the user said in the post. "It amazes me how that aggressive species like this aren't banned by laws — you can still buy [invasive species] in Illinois."

The rose of Sharon is native to Asia and is one of many invasive species in the United States. When brought into areas where it can outcompete native plants, it takes up space and throws off the natural balance.

According to Gardening Know How, this plant can grow up to 10 feet and scatter seeds, creating seemingly random growth, as seen in the TikTok video. Luckily, unlike some other invasive species, such as the tree of heaven, this invasive plant can be managed.

"When the rose of Sharon flowers finish blooming, deadheading them takes care of the invasiveness problem. Snip off each faded flower and the developing seed pod under it," Gardening Know How explains.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

To avoid bringing invasive plants into your area, rewilding your yard is a great move. The process involves planting native plants, which will help out your local ecosystem instead of hurting it. Plus, local pollinators and environmental factors will help reduce the time and energy needed to maintain your native garden.

With a native garden, you will save money by not using excessive water or harmful pesticides — you will also have a gorgeous garden that butterflies, bees, and other pollinators are sure to visit.

Other TikTok users shared their thoughts on invasive plants, with one commenting on another species, saying: "Buckthorn was once sold as an ornamental."

Another person complimented the poster's native plants growing in frame, adding: "Love those partridge peas though!!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.