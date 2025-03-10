Homeowner pleads for answers after identifying mystery shrub: 'I'm not sure what to do with it'

Not wanting to risk an invasive species on their property, one Redditor posted a photo of what appeared to be nandina.

The user searched online for proof but reached out to the r/PlantIdentification subreddit for more help.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A couple of commenters responded that it was indeed nandina. However, another one made a solid point about the location for invasive plant diagnosis: "The world is very big, and if you don't specify your location, we strangers on the internet can't actually say if it's invasive where you are." According to Texasinvasives.org, nandina, also known as "heavenly bamboo," is invasive to Texas, the original poster's state.

Even with confirmation of the invasive status, the Redditor needed help with the next steps as they wrote: "I'm not sure what to do with it."

The best approach with any invasive plant is to start rewilding the yard by removing it from the root as soon as possible. After removing the root ball of the nandina, which is "tough sometimes," remarked one commenter, the OP should "wrap the branches & foliage in plastic & send to the landfill," said another.

From there, mulching the area can prevent the return of weeds and make the soil even more fertile for native plants.

Since the OP lives in Texas, they should consider adding native flowers, grasses, and bushes like evening primrose, American beautyberry, goldeneye phlox, Indian paintbrush, and Texas lantana, among others, per the University of Texas, Austin.

An online community to consult about invasive species is helpful, but landowners can also use apps and field guides to identify plants. It's also a good idea to become familiar with the invasive species in your zone, which you can pinpoint on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map.

The biodiversity of a native garden caters to all the senses — smelling aromatic flowers, seeing multiple colors, touching various plant textures, and hearing the songs of hummingbirds and the fluttering action of other friendly pollinating creatures essential to the food chain.

In addition, removing invasives and going native enables you to reduce the amount of water needed — a helpful freedom with frequent and longer droughts happening.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.