Homeowner warned after sharing photo of hard-to-kill plant in backyard: 'What should I do?'

Many new homeowners are surprised by problems whenever they first move into a place. While inspectors will catch major structural issues, the first year of a new home can still be fraught with appliance problems or discovering that a gorgeous plant in your backyard is actually a fast-growing invasive species that might compromise the foundation.

One homeowner posted in the r/plant subreddit seeking advice on a plant in their backyard that is quickly overtaking its plot.

"I cut this down to the dirt, and it came back 10 times worse. What should I do? I love the plant, but heard it's bad for the foundation of the home. I was thinking about moving it, but heard it was invasive and wild spread all over. What should I do to get rid of it?" the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached image shows a thriving, leafy green plant with dozens of fronds covering its entire plot and encroaching upon the house.

Invasive plants become an ongoing headache for homeowners, acting like a Hydra that keeps coming back stronger and faster unless every single part of the original root system is removed. If invasive plants aren't maintained or removed, they can easily invade neighbors' yards or public spaces.

Non-native species also require more upkeep, water, and energy, whereas native species can reduce yard work effort as well as a household's water bill.

Native species are crucial for maintaining a healthy pollinator population, as they help keep our food supply thriving. Because of areas with HOAs that prioritize the look of specific plants over functional native plants, the North American bumblebee has seen a decline of 50% in the last 50 years, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Homeowners who want to upgrade to a natural lawn or rewild their yard can look into native plants in their area by searching the National Wildlife Federation database.

The Reddit question was responded to with excellent advice about the invasive plant.

"... It looks like mimosa to me. They're pretty, but I hate them because they're invasive and … impossible to kill short of completely digging them up," one person commented.

"Any and all trees will destroy your foundation. And if this is a mimosa and yours in the south east USA they are very invasive," another responded.

