New homeowners detail intense struggle removing ‘very invasive’ plants from their property: ‘We broke 2 pickaxes in the process’

“We’re crossing our fingers we got enough roots out for it to [not] come back.”

After moving into their new home, a TikToker was met with the tall task of removing an invasive species from their yard.

TikTok user succulentfancy (@succulentfancy) revealed the harrowing transformation process in a video and stated that all they can do is hope the plant doesn’t make a return.

“I believe this is arrow bamboo. It can be pretty but very invasive and extremely hard to [remove]. Early spring was the easiest time to remove it. We’re crossing our fingers we got enough roots out for it to [not] come back,” they wrote in the caption.

An invasive species is any plant or animal that can cause harm to the environment when introduced to a foreign area. According to Invasive.org, while arrow bamboo is “widely planted for its ornamental value,” it “can aggressively invade parklands or woodlands adjacent to planted groves” once its roots are established.

In the video, the TikToker explains that while progress was made to rid the yard of invasive plants during the fall, the Lilly of the Valley plant even returned by the time the removal project resumed in the spring. The roots were so thick and formidable that “we broke 2 pickaxes in the process,” they explain.

Eventually, the yard was completely cleared and ready for new plants to be added. An old well was even discovered, but the user said in a comment that it was filled with stones.

When one commenter suggested they should have left the bamboo, the user responded that they would be “replacing it with many plants that we will love and appreciate more.”

While lawn replacement can be a difficult undertaking, installing a native plant lawn can help save money and time on lawn maintenance, conserve water and lower water bills, and create a healthier ecosystem.

The user had a slew of options to rewild the cleared area, including native plants, clover lawns, buffalo grass and xeriscaping.

