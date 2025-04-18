Homeowner issues dire warning after dangerous growth destroys property: 'Get rid of it'

Our ecosystem is a delicate, complicated network that needs to be protected. That's why governments around the world have strict laws preventing people from bringing certain plants and animals to their lands. Their goal is to prevent the introduction of exotic species that could harm native flora and fauna and disrupt the elegant balance of things.

However, the simple fact of the matter is that invasive plants crop up in our yards and neighborhoods from time to time. One TikTok user demonstrated the effects of such a situation in a video.

Priscilla (@the1870studio) shows how an invasive bittersweet vine has completely taken over and killed a number of trees on their property. Her husband is in the process of cutting down the trees. In a caption accompanying the video, she issues a warning. "Please get rid of any invasive bittersweet vine before it destroys your trees. It also destroyed our front steps."

Bittersweet vine is an invasive plant attracted to trees on the edges of forests. It also likes roadways, buildings, and freshly cleared trees. They grow densely and quickly overwhelm whatever else is in the area.

One way to prevent the growth of invasive species is to rewild your yard with native plants. This type of landscaping comes with a whole host of additional benefits. First, it saves you tons of money. Native plants need much less water to thrive, lowering your monthly water bills. And they don't need the expensive and time-consuming maintenance that traditional lawns require.

Native plants are also excellent for the environment. In addition to promoting water conservation, they also attract pollinators. Pollinators are insects, birds, bats, and other small animals that help plants reproduce, flower, and grow. They are responsible for the health of our food chain and ecosystems.

There are many attractive options when it comes to natural landscaping. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can transform your yard. Even a partial rewilding can have financial and environmental benefits.

Commenters on the original video were encouraging.

"Yes, cut that down. It is invasion. Get rid of it," one said.

Another shared that they were experiencing a similar problem with another invasive species. "Our backyard is over run with Kudzu. … It's killing our trees, too."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.