Desperate homeowner issues warning after relentless pest refuses to die: 'Worst … I've seen'

A Redditor took to the site to bemoan an invasive vine that was permeating the tree line of their yard: Asiatic bittersweet.

Posting in r/whatsthisplant, the original poster, who lives in Maine, described discovering vines hanging onto massive branches. This kicked off an intense battle against the plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"After realizing what we were dealing with I ripped so many bittersweet vines from the ground, you pull a vine and the outside of plant pulls off like an alien leaving the entire vine," the OP said. "The best part if you pull all roots and vines you can then leave for next day vines already now dropping seads to spread. Make sure you rip and pull then put straight In fire pit to burn. Worst invasive plant I've seen."

Asiatic bittersweet is described as an invasive plant by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. It is a woody vine that wraps its way around trees and climbs upward or spreads over low vegetation. It is heavily covered in leaves and eventually berries when it starts producing fruit. It came to the United States as a decorative plant and, as often happens, grew out of control.

What makes it particularly tricky to kill is that it reproduces via seed and vegetative propagation. This means that if you leave behind parts of the vine or even clippings when you remove it, it can grow from what has dropped.

Apart from standard vine issues such as choking the life out of otherwise healthy native trees as it grows, Asiatic bittersweet also changes the soil chemistry, making it tougher for native plants to grow. Large thickets, if left unchecked, can also harbor ticks and diseases that are fatal to other plants, according to the Maine DACF.

It's incredibly tough to kill, per the state. You can pull smaller plants up by the roots when the soil is wet. Aggressive, regular trimming is required if you're looking to avoid using herbicides on it, and even that may not be enough to stop the spread if you're not careful about roots or where cuttings fall. The Maine DACF guide recommends cutting it back at least six times a year for at least three years if you're hoping to kill it without herbicides (which are effective, if risky around other plants).

Commenters shared their sympathy with the poster.

"It's a real problem here in MA as well," one said, "Seemingly unstoppable."

"Kill it," urged another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.