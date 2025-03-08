  • Home Home

Desperate homeowner issues warning after relentless pest refuses to die: 'Worst … I've seen'

"It's a real problem here."

by Sam Westmoreland
"It's a real problem here."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor took to the site to bemoan an invasive vine that was permeating the tree line of their yard: Asiatic bittersweet

Posting in r/whatsthisplant, the original poster, who lives in Maine, described discovering vines hanging onto massive branches. This kicked off an intense battle against the plant. 

"It's a real problem here."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"After realizing what we were dealing with I ripped so many bittersweet vines from the ground, you pull a vine and the outside of plant pulls off like an alien leaving the entire vine," the OP said. "The best part if you pull all roots and vines you can then leave for next day vines already now dropping seads to spread. Make sure you rip and pull then put straight In fire pit to burn. Worst invasive plant I've seen." 

Asiatic bittersweet is described as an invasive plant by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. It is a woody vine that wraps its way around trees and climbs upward or spreads over low vegetation. It is heavily covered in leaves and eventually berries when it starts producing fruit. It came to the United States as a decorative plant and, as often happens, grew out of control. 

What makes it particularly tricky to kill is that it reproduces via seed and vegetative propagation. This means that if you leave behind parts of the vine or even clippings when you remove it, it can grow from what has dropped. 

Apart from standard vine issues such as choking the life out of otherwise healthy native trees as it grows, Asiatic bittersweet also changes the soil chemistry, making it tougher for native plants to grow. Large thickets, if left unchecked, can also harbor ticks and diseases that are fatal to other plants, according to the Maine DACF. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

It's incredibly tough to kill, per the state. You can pull smaller plants up by the roots when the soil is wet. Aggressive, regular trimming is required if you're looking to avoid using herbicides on it, and even that may not be enough to stop the spread if you're not careful about roots or where cuttings fall. The Maine DACF guide recommends cutting it back at least six times a year for at least three years if you're hoping to kill it without herbicides (which are effective, if risky around other plants).  

Commenters shared their sympathy with the poster. 

"It's a real problem here in MA as well," one said, "Seemingly unstoppable." 

"Kill it," urged another. 

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x