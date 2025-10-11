Homeowner pleads for advice on 'awful' backyard issue: 'It's all over'

"It's probably not realistic to remove all of it."

One Reddit user came to the platform for help with a growing problem on their family's property: invasive kikuyu grass.

The poster asked for advice on how to remove the plant in the r/invasivespecies community. They explained that the kikuyu grass on their Hawaiian compound was "awful" and hoped to clear it without toxic herbicide.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm trying to get rid of as much of it as possible but it's all over my family members property, and I don't live in Hawaii so I'm only there once a year," OP shared. "It's probably not realistic to remove all of it but any tips on how to remove it?"

Invasive species are harmful to native plants that are crucial for a local ecosystem. These pesky plants often outcompete native flora by spreading rapidly and consuming nutrients from the soil. Kikuyu plants are aggressive and form a thick mat that can block other plants from growing. It is native to East Africa and was introduced to help reduce erosion, according to the UC Integrated Pest Management Program. However, the plant quickly grew its reputation as a weed.

It is critical to foster and cultivate native plants because they have mutualistic relationships with local wildlife. When an area's flora suffers, so does its fauna. For example, a decrease in native species can impact the livelihoods of pollinators that help with plant and crop reproduction.

Individuals can help support their local ecosystem and pollinators by rewilding their yard with native seeds. Not only does it help the environment, but it also saves homeowners money. These yards require less water and fertilizer, cutting utility and maintenance costs.

Reddit users shared their advice for OP to address the invasive kikuyu grass. While the task could be difficult, they had a couple of methods for the user to try.

"If you don't want to use a chemical herbicide, then you'll have to hand pull," one person said. "You can always use a non-selective 'organic' herbicide like Captain Jack's."

"Smothering with tarp or something maybe," another said.

