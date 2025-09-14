Landscapers share satisfying footage after peeling away 'nightmare' from brick wall: 'You can cut it'

Many homeowners know the frustration of dealing with an invasive plant species — which a dramatic TikTok video focused on ivy recently highlighted. Invasive plants can be a major headache that requires timely and sometimes expensive cleanup. Yet many people don't realize that some forms of ivy, a common plant, are actually extremely invasive.

The TikTok video demonstrated the incredibly thick growth of ivy on brick walls surrounding a property.

In the video, posted by the humanitarian cleanup account (@humanitarian_cleanup), two men work extremely hard to cut, peel, and pull ivy off the brick walls. The ivy is so stuck to the wall that when they finally manage to remove it, you can see the outline of the bricks in the plant.

"You can cut it, and it's like a chocolate cake," explains one of the workers.

English ivy is a popular adornment to walls in gardens, but it can be extremely invasive. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, it can outcompete other plants for necessary nutrients as it spreads and spreads.

To counter the effects of invasive species such as ivy, many amateur and professional gardeners alike are turning to native plants. Rewilding your yard or upgrading to a native-plant lawn comes with a whole host of benefits.

The financial benefits are substantial. Native plants don't require costly maintenance and, since they generally use less water, monthly bills are lower. But native lawns are also great for the environment. Besides conserving water, they can sometimes naturally help fend off invasive plants. And they create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators, which are the small birds, insects, and other organisms that keep plant life thriving and are essential to our food chain.

There are tons of great options for those thinking about planting native plants. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are popular choices. And incredibly, even a partial lawn replacement can reap many benefits.

Commenters on the original video were shocked by the ivy and the hard work it took to remove.

One said, "Remind me never to have ivy in the garden!" But perhaps the original posters summed it up best when describing the ivy: "What a nightmare …"

