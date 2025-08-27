Landscaping expert shares satisfying before-and-after video after ripping out annoying growth: 'So hard to remove'

This common invasive plant might be in your backyard — here's what to look out for.

Landscaper and Tiktoker Matthews Lawn Care (@matthews.lawn.care) warned homeowners about invasive plants after he and his team spent an entire day removing a blanket of invasive ivy from a forest.

"Ivy is so strong," he says. "It just roots everywhere and it will crawl through the ground and root again and root again and then you have an entire forest."

English ivy, or common ivy, is an ornamental climbing vine native to Europe and Western Asia. It was introduced to the United States in the early 1700s and quickly became one of the most common invasive plants in the country.

Like other invasive plants, English ivy spreads quickly, forming dense blankets that suffocate native plants. Thick vines and embedded roots make the plant difficult to rip up, but buried runners and seeds keep ivy coming back.

Invasive species, whether plant or animal, are harmful to their non-native environment. Invasives outcompete native species for resources, disturb and damage the new ecosystem, and even transmit diseases.

Native species, on the other hand, thrive in their local environment, restore struggling habitats, and promote biodiversity.

If you have English ivy or other common invasive plants, like Japanese knotweed, garlic mustard, or bamboo, it's best to remove them as soon as possible. The longer these plants are allowed to grow, the more difficult removal will be, and the more damage the plants can do.

One homeowner found Japanese knotweed bursting through their asphalt driveway. Another individual was shocked to see common ivy growing through their parents' house walls.

Removing invasive plants is hard work, but it's worth it.

Commenters admired the team's commitment to removing the invasive species.

"Ivy is so hard to remove," one user said. "Good job!"

"Nice. A long day of hard work," another wrote.

"Ivy and puncturevine duking it out for horticulture Enemy #1," a third joked.





