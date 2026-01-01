New study reveals hidden issue with popular backyard features: 'Many people simply don't realize'

Researchers argued that regulation alone wasn't enough.

Backyard garden ponds can be a charming way to maintain a wildlife-friendly habitat at home — but a new study suggests they might also be quietly contributing to the spread of invasive aquatic plants, even when homeowners believe they've made an eco-conscious choice.

What's happening?

Researchers in Hungary used a citizen science approach to survey 560 private garden ponds, and found that about half contained at least one invasive aquatic plant.

The most commonly reported invasive species was Elodea, which was present in 25% of ponds, followed by water lettuce at 20% and water hyacinth at 14%. Researchers also noted that invasive species were especially common in and around larger towns and cities.

Many of the plants documented in ponds are restricted under European Union rules that prohibit the import, possession, and trade of listed invasive species.

However, the study found that they're still widely available through a mix of garden centers, online shops, and especially harder-to-monitor sources like online communities and informal plant swaps.

Researchers emphasized that public awareness remained a major contributing factor, with study author Barbara Barta explaining that "many people simply don't realize" the plants they buy or exchange can be invasive, or even outright banned.

Why is this concerning?

Invasive plants can spread from backyard ponds into natural waterways through dumping, flooding, or even via visiting birds that disperse plant fragments between water bodies.

Once established, these plants can reproduce quickly and form thick growth that clogs waterways, reduces water quality, and crowds out native species, contributing to broader biodiversity loss.

They can also become a costly headache for homeowners: invasive aquatic plants often regrow from tiny fragments, making removal time-consuming and frustrating.

If they escape into nearby lakes, rivers, or canals, controlling them can require intensive, expensive management.

What's being done about it?

Researchers argued that regulation alone wasn't enough.

Education and outreach are essential to help buyers recognize invasive species before they're purchased and to discourage informal swapping that keeps banned plants circulating.

The authors also suggested tools like plant ID apps and clearer informational campaigns to reach new pond owners, garden centers, and hobbyist communities.

More broadly, homeowners looking for a low-maintenance, eco-friendlier yard can reduce the risk of ecological "surprises" by choosing landscaping that works with local ecosystems.

Installing a native-plant lawn can save time and money on maintenance, reduce reliance on fertilizers and pesticides, and conserve water, often lowering water bills.

Native yards can also create healthier habitats for pollinators, which is beneficial to all, because pollinators help protect our food supply.

For low-maintenance lawn replacements, options include native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping; even a partial lawn replacement can deliver many of these benefits.

