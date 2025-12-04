Beachgoer sparks outrage after sharing photo of floating atrocity off shore: 'It really is getting ridiculous'

A Redditor shared a photo on the r/mildlyinfuriating community that captured the frustration many feel about intrusive marketing.

The image shows a boat carrying a massive digital billboard, floating just offshore where people swim and relax.

The post's title said it all: "Ruining everyone's view will surely make them want to eat at my restaurant!"

The photo shows a blue boat with a large digital screen mounted on its deck, which displays an advertisement for a seafood restaurant.

The screen reads "SERVING YOU FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 35 YEARS!" while the vessel floats in turquoise water near beachgoers.

This type of advertising reflects how marketing has invaded nearly every part of our daily lives. When companies blanket our world with messages, from our devices to public spaces to natural settings, they feed a cycle of constant consumption that creates waste and pollution at every stage.

Making and shipping the products advertised on floating billboards creates pollution that warms our planet. When we buy things we don't actually need because of relentless marketing, those items often end up in landfills within months or years.

Taking back our shared spaces from advertising overload means we can focus on what matters: protecting our oceans, supporting our communities, and building a future where clean air and water aren't competing with commercial messages.

To combat this advertising overload, shop secondhand wherever possible. Consider thrifting or joining local Buy Nothing groups. Rather than caving to restaurants that advertise in natural spaces, cook at home. Rescue leftover and unsightly produce through apps like Misfits Market and Too Good To Go.

Reddit users didn't hold back their feelings about the floating advertisement.

"It's getting ridiculous how we're bombarded with ads everywhere in our lives," one commenter wrote. "TV, radio, apps, websites, billboards, the sky, the ocean now apparently. Not to mention they're talking about putting ads in apps/sites that WILL NOT GO AWAY unless it detects your eyes looking at them until they're finished. It's insane."

Another commenter connected the dots to broader harm, writing, "Americans don't seem to realize the ungodly amount of advertising we're subjected to is psychologically damaging."

