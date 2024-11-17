This wildly efficient water heater has surprising features that deliver massive savings: 'The best thing for your wallet'

Technologies that save homeowners money and contribute to a cleaner future are growing in popularity, and a heat pump water heater fits the bill.

Replacing your traditional water heater with one of these devices can save you money in two specific ways. First, it is more energy efficient than a conventional water heater, meaning your monthly utility bills should be lower. In fact, the savings could add up to thousands of dollars over the course of the heat pump water heater's lifetime.

Second, buying one is easier than ever, too, thanks to provisions available through the Inflation Reduction Act, including a 30% tax credit and rebates of up to $1,750 depending on your location and household income.

Signed into law in 2022, the IRA has enabled thousands of Americans to make energy-efficient upgrades that benefit their bottom lines and reduce pollution from dirty fuels.

Traditional water heaters often rely on the process of burning natural gas or other fuel combustion, which creates dirty fumes that are vented outside, according to VP Plumbing and Heating. There are also traditional electric resistance water heaters that essentially use heating coils to warm water but use lots of energy to do so. Heat pumps, on the other hand, are entirely electric while being more efficient, resulting in less pollution overall — even if the grid itself is mostly dependent on dirty energy.

For those interested in getting the most out of their IRA benefits and saving thousands of dollars in the long term, it might be worth taking advantage of the IRA's funds sooner rather than later. The Salt Lake Tribune reported President-elect Donald Trump stated his intent to rescind the IRA. While the process would have to go through Congress before major changes, its future is uncertain.

While many types of heat pump water heaters are available, Cala's "intelligent" heat pump water heater levels up the technology with its predictive technology.

For example, its device can recognize patterns of when water is heated in a household and find the most cost-effective ways to prepare for usage — and if severe weather is likely, it will heat up water ahead of time in case the power goes out.









"When it comes time to replace your water heater, the best thing for your wallet and the best thing for the planet is just to buy a heat pump water heater," Michael Rigney, CEO of Cala, stated to The Cool Down.

