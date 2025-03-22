Concerned homeowner receives honest reviews after questioning next-gen HVACs: 'It is not just the energy savings, it's a comfort issue'

You've comfortably warmed and cooled your home the same way for as long as you can remember, so why change it? It can be nerve-racking to switch to something new. However, new can be better. It can also save you money.

A homeowner on Reddit was considering installing a heat pump in their new home but was unsure if it was the right option.

The OP said, "I have some concerns that I want to figure out before I build a house and choose to install or avoid a heat pump."

The Reddit community came to the homeowner's aid to share all the benefits of heat pumps.



The scoop

Heat pumps work differently than the traditional systems you're used to. In the winter, they take the heat from outside and transfer it inside; in the summer, they take the warm air from inside and transfer it outside.

While it does use the grid or other forms of electricity to move the air, it's more efficient than a traditional HVAC system. Installing solar panels can save you​​ even more money and make it more environmentally friendly. The system then uses that power to transfer the air.

While some are concerned​​ about ​​heat pumps' effectiveness in extreme cold, they can work at negative-13 degrees Fahrenheit if your home is adequately insulated. No matter what kind of heating or cooling system you have, weatherizing your home is always a good investment because it will save you money.

If you don't know where to start, EnergySage can help. The informational website has a heat pump marketplace where you can compare providers in your area. It also has a heat pump guide to assist you in your decision-making.

Unfortunately, heat pump installation can cost $5,500 on average — and some models are more expensive. The Inflation Reduction Act can help you save money on installation with tax credits. You can receive $2,000 from the Air Source Heat Pumps Tax Credit and up to $8,000 from the Home Efficiency Rebates.

EnergySage can also help you understand these tax credits.

The future of these tax credits is uncertain, though, because the Trump administration has indicated it has plans to eliminate them. However, it will take a vote from Congress to do so.

How it's helping

The savings are among the best reasons to switch to a heat pump, and one can expect to pay $1,000 less per year for electricity.

According to NPR, governments see heat pumps as a solution to rising global temperatures — associated with more intense extreme weather, food insecurity, and other life-disrupting issues — because while they rely on electricity, they are increasingly powered by renewable sources. Heat pumps can also "replace gas furnaces," which emit a potent gas called methane. This gas has a much more powerful warming effect on the planet than carbon dioxide.

What everyone's saying

The Reddit community was quick to share its experiences.

One Redditor highly familiar with heat pumps said, "In the US they've been a viable technology for 30+ years (and my sole heat source since 1999)."

Another commented, "It is not just the energy savings it is a comfort issue they are very quiet and temperature stable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.