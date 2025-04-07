Homeowner receives game-changing HVAC advice after inquiring about furnace replacement: 'You can get a 30% federal tax credit'

HVAC systems are designed to maintain good indoor air quality and regulate temperatures in homes. For example, furnaces can be good for warming the house, but is it the most efficient HVAC system?

One homeowner posted on Reddit to ask if they should replace their 15-year-old Lennox furnace when installing a ducted air conditioner — or wait until it fails. The post gained attention and sparked a debate on whether it's worth it to get a new furnace or to switch to a more energy-efficient heat pump instead.

Reddit users were split — some advised replacing the furnace now, while others argued that it was better to keep it until it stopped working.

One user advised to "replace all of it," and another agreed, saying that the original poster's airflow would be "horrendous" since the old furnace left no room for the coil.

Others suggested maximizing the use of the old furnace while it still works, with some pointing out that replacing it isn't the most budget-friendly option. One Redditor said that the OP's furnace is a good model and very efficient at heating but may also be "pretty costly to repair."

Amid the debate, some users suggested a more modern solution: heat pumps. One user noted that OP could qualify for a tax credit by switching to a heat pump. "You can get a 30% federal tax credit with the right efficiency," they commented.

That tax credit comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, a program designed to reward homeowners who switch to energy-efficient upgrades like heat pumps and solar panels.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Star-certified electric heat pumps may qualify for rebates of up to $8,000, making them a smart investment for homeowners. Depending on factors like location and system efficiency, they can save hundreds to thousands of dollars per year on energy bills by upgrading to heat pumps.

IRA incentives offer significant savings but could change depending on future policy decisions. Since changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, its future is uncertain. Acting now ensures that homeowners can lock in these benefits and save thousands of dollars before the incentives potentially disappear.

According to Consumer Reports, heat pumps can reduce electricity consumed for heating by up to 75% compared to furnaces, which can significantly lower energy bills. Plus, since they don't burn fossil fuels, they help reduce household carbon emissions.

Heat pumps are also more versatile — according to Carrier, they can provide both heating and cooling for the home, which eliminates the need for separate HVAC systems.

While it can be complicated to find the right HVAC installer or advice on installing heat pumps, there are tools and resources that homeowners can use to ensure that they get the best upgrades for their homes. Homeowners seeking qualified installers for heat pumps can check out Mitsubishi's trusted network of vetted professionals.

